GAA Top 20: Quirke, Nevin or Carpenter - who is the greatest Carlow footballer of the last 50 years?

Quirke holds off Nevin for top spot

Mark Carpenter made the podium in the selection of the best Carlow footballer of the last 50 years. Picture credit: Matt Browne / SPORTSFILE Expand

Martin Breheny

SOME less successful counties have stand-out No 1 choices – Kevin O’Brien in Wicklow and Matty Forde in Wexford being examples – but it’s not as clear-cut in Carlow.

We settled for Paddy Quirke – and yes, he’s No 1 in hurling too – taking him into the unique position of being the only dual player in any county to take the top spot in both codes. Jimmy Barry-Murphy (Cork) is the highest ranked dual star elsewhere.

Quirke is a clear winner in Carlow hurling, but has several rivals in football, led by fellow dual star, Johnny Nevin.