GAA Top 20: Quinn, Martin or Quinn - who is the greatest Leitrim footballer of the last 50 years?

In 1990, Mickey Quinn won an All Star award at midfield ahead of Meath pair, Gerry McEntee and Liam Hayes, Dublin duo, Paul Clarke and Dave Foran, Donegal’s Anthony Molloy and Brian Murray, Cork All-Ireland medal winner, Danny Culloty and Roscommon’s John Newton, all of whom played on much more successful teams.

It was quite an achievement for the Aughawillan man, but then he was a contender most years, but always lost out to opponents who featured on teams whose seasons lasted longer into the summer. The All Star selectors deviated from that script in 1990, choosing Quinn and Kevin O’Brien (Wicklow).

All Star teams almost always attract criticism, but there were few complaints about either Quinn’s or O’Brien’s selections.