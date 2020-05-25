GAA Top 20: Quane, Galvin or Fitzgibbon - who is the greatest Limerick footballer of the last 50 years?

John Galvin was described as “Limerick’s greatest ever footballer” by the Limerick Leader when he announced his retirement in January 2015.

Obviously, judgments in team sports on what constitutes ‘the best’ are subjective but even allowing for that, few would argue with the assertion that Galvin leads the way in Limerick.

He played at senior level in three decades from 1999 to 2014, during which Limerick came closer than at any time previously to winning the Munster title for the first time since 1896. A draw with Kerry in Killarney in the 2004 final (remember Darragh ó Sé’s match saving fetch higher than the crossbar in the final minute) still rankles in Limerick as the one that got away. They lost the replay by four points.

Galvin’s consistency over such a long period marked him as a special talent. Recognised by his fellow players as worthy of inclusion at midfielder on the 2010 GPA Team of the Year, he lost out to Aidan Walsh (Cork) on the All Star team after being nominated for a third time. It was yet another example of the disadvantages experienced by even exceptional players from less successful counties. “Pound for pound, he is the best player I have worked with. The bigger the opponent, the better John was. I could count on one hand the number of days he didn’t perform at a very high level,” said Liam Kearns after Galvin’s retirement announcement. Having managed Limerick and Laois for many years at that stage, Kearns was well qualified to assess Galvin’s qualities. The No 2 slot goes to John Quane, who partnered Galvin at midfield for many years in what was possibly the best combination in the country. He played for Limerick for 14 years before retiring after the defeat by Derry in the 2004 All-Ireland qualifiers. LIMERICK 1. John Galvin, 2. John Quane, 3. Donal Fitzgibbon, 4. Paddy Barrett, 5. Michael Aherne, 6. Johnny McCarthy, 7. Muiris Gavin, 8. Tommy Stack, 9. Stephen Kelly, 10. Stephen Lavin, 11. Michael Quish, 12. Seánie Buckley, 13. Stephen Lucey, 14. Pat Murphy, 15. Timmy Cummins, 16. Paddy Ivess, 17. Eugene Leonard, 18. Richard Bowles, 19. Ian Ryan, 20. Joe Reddington Click on your county below: Clare hurling, Clare football, Cork hurling, Cork football, Kerry hurling, Kerry football, Limerick hurling, Limerick football, Tipperary hurling, Tipperary football, Waterford hurling, Waterford football