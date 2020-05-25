| 13.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

GAA Top 20: Quane, Galvin or Fitzgibbon - who is the greatest Limerick footballer of the last 50 years?

John Galvin played senior football for Limerick for over 15 years from 1999 to 2014 Expand

Close

John Galvin played senior football for Limerick for over 15 years from 1999 to 2014

John Galvin played senior football for Limerick for over 15 years from 1999 to 2014

SPORTSFILE

John Galvin played senior football for Limerick for over 15 years from 1999 to 2014

John Galvin was described as “Limerick’s greatest ever footballer” by the Limerick Leader when he announced his retirement in January 2015.

Obviously, judgments in team sports on what constitutes ‘the best’ are subjective but even allowing for that, few would argue with the assertion that Galvin leads the way in Limerick.

He played at senior level in three decades from 1999 to 2014, during which Limerick came closer than at any time previously to winning the Munster title for the first time since 1896. A draw with Kerry in Killarney in the 2004 final (remember Darragh ó Sé’s match saving fetch higher than the crossbar in the final minute) still rankles in Limerick as the one that got away. They lost the replay by four points.