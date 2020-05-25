| 13.8°C Dublin

GAA Top 20: O'Shea, Spillane or Sheehy - who is the greatest Kerry footballer of the last 50 years?

Jacko won an incredible 7 All-Ireland's, 10 Munster titles and 6 All-Stars during a glittering career. Picture credit; Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE Expand

Twenty players: 115 All-Ireland senior medals; 86 All Star awards; 13 Footballer of the Year gongs, led by four-time winner, Jack O’Shea and double winner, Pat Spillane. It’s a remarkable haul, but as ever with any ‘best of’ Kerry selections there will be as much focus on those left out as on the chosen ones.

Supporters of Tim Kennelly, Charlie Nelligan and Jimmy Deenihan, who won 17 All-Ireland medals and five All Star awards between them, will have strong views on their omissions. They will, no doubt, raise valid arguments but as always in this situations, it comes down to the question: who should be left out if others are to be included?

That’s especially tricky in Kerry, where there’s always such an extensive array of talent to choose from.