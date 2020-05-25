GAA Top 20: O'Shea, Spillane or Sheehy - who is the greatest Kerry footballer of the last 50 years?

Twenty players: 115 All-Ireland senior medals; 86 All Star awards; 13 Footballer of the Year gongs, led by four-time winner, Jack O’Shea and double winner, Pat Spillane. It’s a remarkable haul, but as ever with any ‘best of’ Kerry selections there will be as much focus on those left out as on the chosen ones.

Supporters of Tim Kennelly, Charlie Nelligan and Jimmy Deenihan, who won 17 All-Ireland medals and five All Star awards between them, will have strong views on their omissions. They will, no doubt, raise valid arguments but as always in this situations, it comes down to the question: who should be left out if others are to be included?

That’s especially tricky in Kerry, where there’s always such an extensive array of talent to choose from.

In all other counties, with the possible exception of Dublin, a Footballer of the Year award would almost certainly ensure a top 20 rankings over any period, but it's not enough in the Kingdom as Tom Prendergast (1970), Paul Galvin (2009) and James O'Donoghue don't (2014) make our list. Compiling a running order of the selected 20 brings a whole new meaning to 'marginal calls' since sound cases can be made for interchanging many of them. In the end, we settled for Jack O'Shea at No 1. The dominant midfielder of his era, he brought a new dynamic to the role, ranging from square to square while also imperious in aerial contests wherever they arose. He holds the record for Footballer of the Year awards, winning four (1980-81-84-85) while also picking up six successive All Star awards in 1980-85. No 2 in our ranking, Pat Spillane, did even better on the All Star circuit, winning nine awards and also won two Footballer of the Year awards in 1978 and 1986. Mikey Sheehy versus Colm Cooper; John O'Keeffe versus Seamus Moynihan; was Páidí O Sé better than his nephews, Darragh, Tomás and Marc? We've made our calls: let the arguments begin. KERRY 1. Jack O'Shea, 2. Pat Spillane, 3. Mikey Sheehy, 4. Colm 'Gooch' Cooper, 5. John O'Keeffe, 6. Maurice Fitzgerald, 7. Séamus Moynihan, 8. Tomás Ó Sé, 9. Eoin Liston, 10. John Egan, 11. Páidí Ó Sé, 12. Darragh Ó Sé, 13. Marc Ó Sé, 14. Ger Power, 15. Seánie Walsh, 16. Declan O'Sullivan, 17. Paudie Lynch, 18. Kieran Donaghy, 19. Tommy Doyle, 20. Tom Spillane