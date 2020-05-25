| 13.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

GAA Top 20: O'Connor, Lohan or McMahon - who is the greatest Clare hurler of the last 50 years?

4 All-Stars, 2 All-Ireland titles and 3 Munster crowns has Brian Lohan (left) in the shake-up for Clare's finest hurler. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / SPORTSFILE Expand

Close

4 All-Stars, 2 All-Ireland titles and 3 Munster crowns has Brian Lohan (left) in the shake-up for Clare's finest hurler. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / SPORTSFILE

4 All-Stars, 2 All-Ireland titles and 3 Munster crowns has Brian Lohan (left) in the shake-up for Clare's finest hurler. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / SPORTSFILE

SPORTSFILE

4 All-Stars, 2 All-Ireland titles and 3 Munster crowns has Brian Lohan (left) in the shake-up for Clare's finest hurler. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / SPORTSFILE

An unusually high proportion of Clare’s top ten come from the defenders/goalkeeping fraternity, with the latter represented by Séamus Durack and Davy Fitzgerald, both of whom won three All-Stars each in careers spanning 28 years between them.

Midfielders fare well at positions 10-20 while seven forwards make the overall list. It should be no surprise that jerseys numbered one to nine feature so prominently since those areas were central to Clare’s biggest successes, most especially their All-Ireland wins in 1995 and 1997.

They provide the top two in Seánie McMahon and Brian Lohan, who anchored such an imposing resistance in front of the equally influential Fitzgerald. A poll of Clare supporters to decide between McMahon and Lohan would probably produce a 50-50 split, with each having compelling arguments in their favour.