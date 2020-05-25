GAA Top 20: O'Connor, Lohan or McMahon - who is the greatest Clare hurler of the last 50 years?

4 All-Stars, 2 All-Ireland titles and 3 Munster crowns has Brian Lohan (left) in the shake-up for Clare's finest hurler. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / SPORTSFILE

An unusually high proportion of Clare’s top ten come from the defenders/goalkeeping fraternity, with the latter represented by Séamus Durack and Davy Fitzgerald, both of whom won three All-Stars each in careers spanning 28 years between them.

Midfielders fare well at positions 10-20 while seven forwards make the overall list. It should be no surprise that jerseys numbered one to nine feature so prominently since those areas were central to Clare’s biggest successes, most especially their All-Ireland wins in 1995 and 1997.

They provide the top two in Seánie McMahon and Brian Lohan, who anchored such an imposing resistance in front of the equally influential Fitzgerald. A poll of Clare supporters to decide between McMahon and Lohan would probably produce a 50-50 split, with each having compelling arguments in their favour.

We opted for McMahon, Hurler of the Year in 1995, on the basis that in addition to his defensive excellence, his accuracy on long range frees was hugely important in so many of the Banner County's successes. Jamesie O'Connor (right) and Tony Kelly, Hurler of the Year award winners in 1997 and 2013 respectively, are the highest-ranked forwards. There's always a tendency to be impressed by more recent events, so while there's a generation who may regard Clare's All-Ireland breakthrough year (1995) as the defining turn in the county's history, the squad that won successive League titles in 1977-78 deserve huge recognition too. They were unable to follow up with Munster success, but it should be remembered that they were beaten in both finals by one of the best-ever Cork teams, who won an All-Ireland treble in 1976-77-78. Unlike the last 23 years, there was no second chance for teams beaten in the provinces. Ger Loughnane, Seán Stack, Séamus Durack, Johnny Callinan, Johnny McMahon and Noel Casey are worthy representatives of the 1970s squad. CLARE 1. Seánie McMahon, 2. Brian Lohan, 3. Jamesie O'Connor, 4. Tony Kelly, 5. Davy Fitzgerald, 6. Ger Loughnane, 7. Anthony Daly, 8. Seán Stack, 9. Seamus Durack, 10. Johnny Callinan, 11. Liam Doyle, 12. Niall Gilligan, 13. Johnny McMahon, 14. Colin Lynch, 15. Ger O'Loughlin, 16. Noel Casey, 17. Gerry McInerney, 18. Ollie Baker, 19. Frank Lohan, 20. Colm Galvin