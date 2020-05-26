GAA Top 20: Murphy, McHugh or Lacey - who is the greatest Donegal footballer of the last 50 years?

Donegal manager, Brian McIver was clearly of the view that ‘if they’re good enough, they’re old enough’ when he handed 17-year-old Michael Murphy a starting place against Leitrim in an All-Ireland SFC qualifier in 2007.

Murphy rewarded him by scoring 1-1 in a tense struggle which Donegal won by two points in extra-time.

A close call, but as Donegal supporters left Carrick-on-Shannon they were convinced they had seen the start of something special.

They were right. Thirteen years later, Murphy has established himself as probably Donegal’s greatest player of all time and with his career still having some way to go, there will be more opportunities to reinforce that assessment.

Capable of playing anywhere from No 8 to 15, his excellent technique is backed up by strength and leadership qualities.

Plus, of course, he brings a high degree of accuracy off frees.

Somewhat surprisingly, he has only three All Star awards, all in different positions (14, 11, 12). His versatility is a major plus for Donegal but it may have come against him in All Star selections.

Colleague, Karl Lacey has four All Stars, won in three different positions in defence during an outstanding career which earns him our top rating for Donegal defenders.

Jim McGuinness moved him from corner-back to centre-back, a hugely beneficial move as it enabled him to roam forward more often. He was Footballer of the Year in 2012 when the county won their second All-Ireland.

We have rated him at No 3, with second place going to Martin McHugh, Footballer of the Year at the end of Donegal’s history-making season in 1992 when they won the All-Ireland title for the first time.

He was then in his 12th season with Donegal, having done so much to keep the All-Ireland ambitions afloat, often in very disappointing times.

That was underlined by their All Star famine which lasted from 1983, when McHugh was chosen at right full-forward, until 1990 when Joyce McMullan took the No 12 slot.

DONEGAL

1. Michael Murphy, 2. Martin McHugh, 3. Karl Lacey, 4. Tony Boyle, 5. Anthony Molloy, 6. Colm McFadden, 7. Neil McGee, 8. Kevin Cassidy, 9. Neil Gallagher, 10. Ryan McHugh, 11. Frank McGlynn, 12. Brian McEniff, 13. Martin Carney, 14. Barry McGowan, 15. Manus Boyle, 16. Séamus Bonner, 17. Pauric McShea, 18. Matt Gallagher, 19. Paul Durcan, 20. Adrian Sweeney

Click on your county below:

Antrim football, Antrim hurling, Armagh football, Cavan football, Derry football, Donegal football, Down football, Down hurling, Fermanagh football, Monaghan football, Tyrone football