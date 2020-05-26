| 7.9°C Dublin

GAA Top 20: Murphy, McHugh or Lacey - who is the greatest Donegal footballer of the last 50 years?

Donegal's Michael Murphy. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile Expand

Donegal manager, Brian McIver was clearly of the view that ‘if they’re good enough, they’re old enough’ when he handed 17-year-old Michael Murphy a starting place against Leitrim in an All-Ireland SFC qualifier in 2007.

Murphy rewarded him by scoring 1-1 in a tense struggle which Donegal won by two points in extra-time.

A close call, but as Donegal supporters left Carrick-on-Shannon they were convinced they had seen the start of something special.