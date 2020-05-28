| 9.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

GAA Top 20: Munster Hurling - From back to front Corcoran showcased supreme talent

Martin Breheny chose Brian Corcoran as the greatest Munster hurler of the last 50 years. Pat Murphy / SPORTSFILE Expand

Close

Martin Breheny chose Brian Corcoran as the greatest Munster hurler of the last 50 years. Pat Murphy / SPORTSFILE

Martin Breheny chose Brian Corcoran as the greatest Munster hurler of the last 50 years. Pat Murphy / SPORTSFILE

SPORTSFILE

Martin Breheny chose Brian Corcoran as the greatest Munster hurler of the last 50 years. Pat Murphy / SPORTSFILE

Martin Breheny

From corner-back to centre-back to full-forward – very few hurlers could make it work even at club level, let alone at the top end of the inter-county game.

Brian Corcoran not only managed it, but did it so well that he has All Stars to show for his efforts in all three positions. It’s that adaptability that earns him Munster’s top rating.

He is also among the small group of players who won the Hurler of the Year award more than once, having been selected as a 19-year-old in his debut season at corner-back in 1992 and again in 1999 after an outstanding campaign at centre-back. A year later, he was chosen at left corner-back on the Cork team of the Millennium.