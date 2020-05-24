| 5.2°C Dublin

GAA Top 20: Munnelly, Miller or Browne - who is the greatest Laois footballer of the last 50 years?

Browne leading light for O'Moore

Ross Munnelly is still going strong for Laois after making his debut in 2003. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Ross Munnelly is still going strong for Laois after making his debut in 2003. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Martin Breheny

ONE Leinster, one Allianz League: that completes the title haul accumulated by Laois over the last 50 years. The previous half century yielded four Leinster and one NFL title.

It’s modest pickings for a county that produced so many excellent players. Indeed, there’s a sense that more should have been won, especially in the 1980s when they had a formidable squad and also in the noughties when their underage boom of the 1990s fed into the senior system.

For all that, and even with Mick O’Dwyer at the helm, all they managed was one Leinster SFC title. Still, they also reached three other provincial finals and a League final so it was exciting times by comparison with what went before.