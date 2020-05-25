| 13.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

GAA Top 20: McGrath, Browne or Walsh - who is the greatest Waterford hurler of the last 50 years?

Michael 'Brick' Walsh scored a key goal against Cork to help Waterford into the 2017 All-Ireland final. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Michael 'Brick' Walsh scored a key goal against Cork to help Waterford into the 2017 All-Ireland final. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Michael 'Brick' Walsh scored a key goal against Cork to help Waterford into the 2017 All-Ireland final. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Michael 'Brick' Walsh scored a key goal against Cork to help Waterford into the 2017 All-Ireland final. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

“It might sound over-dramatic or over the top, but we probably should have gotten counselling. We probably should have had some means of working through what happened” – Ken McGrath’s assessment in his autobiography of the impact the 23-point defeat by Kilkenny in the 2008 All-Ireland SHC final had on the Waterford players.

It was nine years before the Déise next reached the

All-Ireland final and, yet again, they were beaten, albeit narrowly by Galway. And so the longing continues as Waterford’s wait for a third All-Ireland title extends to its 61st year.