| 7.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

GAA Top 20: McGinnity, Brewster or Owens - who is the greatest Fermanagh footballer of the last 50 years?

Peter McGinnity made his debut for Fermanagh in 1970 and played until 1991 with an All-Star in 1982 a highlight. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Peter McGinnity made his debut for Fermanagh in 1970 and played until 1991 with an All-Star in 1982 a highlight. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Peter McGinnity made his debut for Fermanagh in 1970 and played until 1991 with an All-Star in 1982 a highlight. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Peter McGinnity made his debut for Fermanagh in 1970 and played until 1991 with an All-Star in 1982 a highlight. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

In his book, ‘Ulster – The Path of Champions’, published in 1993, Jerome Quinn asked a group of players, and managers to select the best Ulster team of their time.

Brian McEniff, Pete McGrath, Art McRory, Jimmy Smyth and Jim Reilly all chose Peter McGinnity, either at midfield or wing-forward.

McGrath labelled McGinnity a “Rolls Royce player, effortless in his movements”. Jimmy Smyth described him as a “class act who could play all over the place”, while the others were hugely complimentary too.