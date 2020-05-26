| 7.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

GAA Top 20: McCallin, McCann or McKieran - who is the greatest Antrim footballer of the last 50 years?

President of the GAA Nickey Brennan and Carolan Lennon, Director of Marketing, Vodafone, presents Andy McCallin, Antrim (right) with a commemorative medal to mark the 35th Anniversary of the Vodafone GAA All-Star Awards scheme at a special celebration in Croke Park back in November 2006. Picture credit: Ray McManus/SPORTSFILE Expand

Close

President of the GAA Nickey Brennan and Carolan Lennon, Director of Marketing, Vodafone, presents Andy McCallin, Antrim (right) with a commemorative medal to mark the 35th Anniversary of the Vodafone GAA All-Star Awards scheme at a special celebration in Croke Park back in November 2006. Picture credit: Ray McManus/SPORTSFILE

President of the GAA Nickey Brennan and Carolan Lennon, Director of Marketing, Vodafone, presents Andy McCallin, Antrim (right) with a commemorative medal to mark the 35th Anniversary of the Vodafone GAA All-Star Awards scheme at a special celebration in Croke Park back in November 2006. Picture credit: Ray McManus/SPORTSFILE

President of the GAA Nickey Brennan and Carolan Lennon, Director of Marketing, Vodafone, presents Andy McCallin, Antrim (right) with a commemorative medal to mark the 35th Anniversary of the Vodafone GAA All-Star Awards scheme at a special celebration in Croke Park back in November 2006. Picture credit: Ray McManus/SPORTSFILE

It was the only time in the last 50 years that Antrim football could boast of being ahead of Dublin, Tyrone, Armagh, Kildare, Donegal, Monaghan and 17 others while being equal with Kerry, Mayo, Meath, Cork, Sligo, Down. Only Offaly and Galway were ahead of them.

The eagerly anticipated announcement of the inaugural All Stars football team in 1971 brought great joy to Antrim when Andy McCallin was chosen at right full-forward. Nine counties were represented, led by All-Ireland finalists Offaly (4) and Galway (4) while seven counties had one each.

McCallin’s selection was a big boost for Antrim, who were doing reasonably well around that time. They reached the 1970 Ulster final – their last appearance until 2009 – losing to Derry, who also beat them in the 1971 Ulster championship.