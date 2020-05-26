| 7.9°C Dublin

GAA Top 20: McCabe, King or Reilly - who is the greatest Cavan footballer of the last 50 years?

Cavan's Dermot McCabe contests a high ball with Jack Lynch of Down. McCabe made the All-Star team and won an Ulster title in 1997. OLIVER McVEIGH / SPORTSFILE Expand

When Cavan reached the 1996 All-Ireland U-21 final and followed up a year later by taking the Ulster senior title for the first time since 1969, hopes soared in the county that a new and successful era was on its way.

Dermot McCabe, who featured on both that U21 (1996) and senior teams (1997), was one of the new breed of young talent who had merged with experienced hands to produce a well-balanced outfit. And with Martin McHugh in charge, expectations were growing rapidly.

It wasn’t to be. McHugh departed after the 1997 campaign, managerial strife followed, momentum was lost and apart from 2001, when Cavan reached the Ulster final, there wasn’t much for Breffni supporters to enthuse about.