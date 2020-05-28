GAA Top 20: Leinster Hurling - Millennium men are overtaken by Shefflin and Carey

The big difficulty with choosing a Leinster Top 20 is that you could name an entire set of Kilkenny men and still be unable to accommodate lots of multiple All-Ireland winners.

The Kilkenny supply lines have always maintained a high production rate, but they went into complete overdrive since the turn of the Millennium, yielding 11 All-Ireland titles. That group provides seven of our Leinster 20, with four more from the earlier decades.

Given Kilkenny’s extraordinary achievements between 2000 and 2015, seven may seem like under-representation, but then some fellow county men from previous decades had to be included too.