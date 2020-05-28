GAA Top 20: Leinster Football - Innovation puts Cluxton at the top of the rankings

Only three goalkeepers, Billy Morgan (1973), Martin Furlong (1982) and Stephen Cluxton (2019) have been chosen as Footballer of the Year in the 62-year history of the award.

It shows how difficult it is for No 1s to beat their outfield rivals – especially forwards – for individual honours. That Stephen Cluxton has managed it in this particular Leinster exercise is down to a simple reality: nobody in the province has made more impact on football over the last 50 years.

It’s debatable whether his shot-stopping is better than John O’Leary, Furlong or Paddy Cullen, but the rest of his game, especially the manner in which he has changed kick-out play, sends him shooting up the impact charts.