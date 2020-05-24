| 5.2°C Dublin

GAA Top 20: King Henry, DJ or Keher - who is the greatest Kilkenny hurler of the last 50 years?

Shefflin holds off Gowran genius DJ with Keher third in battle of the greats

Henry Shefflin and DJ Carey were Kilkenny team-mates, but who is the greatest Cat? Expand

Martin Breheny

FIRST challenge in Kilkenny? Decide on Shefflin or Carey for the No 1 slot. And how far behind, if at all, was Eddie Keher? That’s three forwards hogging the top slots so what about defenders? Didn’t they contribute too?

Indeed they did, but in what order? Tommy Walsh or JJ Delaney? Ger Henderson? Midfielders? Frank Cummins – still winning All-Irelands and a Hurler of the Year award at the age of 35 in 1983. Michael Fennelly their powerhouse for so long and becoming the first Kilkenny midfielder since Cummins to win the Hurler of the Year award in 2011.

Goalkeepers? None better than Noel Skehan, nine times an All-Ireland SHC winner, seven times an All Star and Hurler of the Year at the age of 37.