GAA Top 20: Keenan, Farrell or O'Hanlon - who is the greatest Louth footballer of the last 50 years?

Keenan a dynamic midfielder who made his own Wee bit of history

Paddy Keenan won an All Star with Louth in 2010. Picture credit: Brian Lawless / SPORTSFILE Expand

Martin Breheny

GOALKEEPER Gerry Farrell holds the distinction of being the only player in the 1970-2000 era to make the Louth Team of the Millennium, but if it were updated to take account of the last 20 years, Paddy Keenan would almost certainly be included too.

He holds the honour of being Louth’s first – and only – All Star, having been selected at midfield alongside Cork’s Aidan Walsh in 2010. It was well-deserved – indeed Keenan had solid claims for inclusion on a few previous occasions too. His All Star award came at the end of a season where Louth were denied a first Leinster final title since 1957 in the cruellest circumstances after Meath snatched victory with an illegal late goal.

Keenan was Louth’s captain, but instead of getting to make a victory speech he joined his colleagues in the depths of disappointment as they all recognised that a similar chance was unlikely to come their way again.