| 8.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

GAA Top 20: Kearins, O'Hara or Murphy - who is the greatest Sligo footballer of the last 50 years?

Mickey Kearins played for Sligo for 17 years and had the honour of becoming the county's first All Star winner in 1971 Expand

Close

Mickey Kearins played for Sligo for 17 years and had the honour of becoming the county's first All Star winner in 1971

Mickey Kearins played for Sligo for 17 years and had the honour of becoming the county's first All Star winner in 1971

Mickey Kearins played for Sligo for 17 years and had the honour of becoming the county's first All Star winner in 1971

The decades pass but Mickey Kearins’ primacy as Sligo’s best ever footballer remains untouched. Eamonn O’Hara bolstered his case during a 19-year year career with county, province and country and, like Kearins, played a major part in a rare Connacht championship success for Sligo. Still, Kearins remains No 1.

He played inter-county for 17 years and had the honour of becoming Sligo’s first All Star winner in 1971, the year the scheme was launched. Chosen at left half-forward, it was a fitting tribute to a man who had done so much for his county over previous decade.

He had a better record against the much vaunted Galway three-in-a-row (1964-65-66) defence than most other forwards from stronger counties and, in all probability, would have led a very good Sligo team to a Connacht title in a less competitive era.