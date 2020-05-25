GAA Top 20: Hennessy, Hurney or O'Gorman - who is the greatest Waterford footballer of the last 50 years?

BREAKING into the Munster football squad in the second half of the 1970s at a time when Kerry were so incredibly powerful, while Mick O’Dwyer kept telling Cork that they were second best in the country, was quite an achievement for players for the other four counties.

Waterford’s John Hennessy (right) achieved it for four successive seasons, picking up Railway Cup medals in 1975-76-78. He was a sub for the first three seasons but featured as a starter in their attack in 1978 alongside Pat Spillane, Mikey Sheehy, Seánie Walsh, Ger Power and Jimmy Barry-Murphy when Munster beat Connacht and Ulster (replay) to win the title for the fourth successive year.

Hennessy, our choice as the Déise’s No 1, must have wondered what it would have been like to play with players of that quality at inter-county level, but then the reality for Waterford footballers has always been a life well away from the glamour and glitz stronger counties take for granted.

That doesn't alter the fact that Waterford have always – and will no doubt continue to do so – produced many excellent footballers. Unfortunately, they don't have enough of them at any given time to progress out of the lower divisions. And with hurling always likely to get priority that's unlikely to change. That's why the Tier 2 football championship – whenever circumstances allow it to be played – should be a big boost to counties like Waterford as it would offer them a second championship chance against bottom-16 opposition. That's preferable to the All-Ireland qualifiers where they know they will be sunk quite quickly. Of the modern generation, Gary Hurney, the O'Gorman brothers, Thomas and Maurice, and Shane Briggs, who all feature in our top six, are striking examples of top quality players whose talent would have been welcomed in all of the top counties. WATERFORD 1. John Hennessy, 2. Gary Hurney, 3. Thomas O'Gorman, 4. Maurice O'Gorman, 5. Vinny Kirwan, 6. Shane Briggs, 7. Eoin O'Brien, 8. Michael Coffey, 9. Jim McGrath, 10. Peter Ferncombe, 11. Tom Hunt, 12. Pat Walsh, 13. Pierce Whyte, 14. Martin Power, 15. Jim Maher, 16. Jim Wall, 17. Paul Whyte, 18. David Kirwan, 19. Stephen Enright, 20. Liam ó Lionain