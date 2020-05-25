| 13.8°C Dublin

GAA Top 20: Hennessy, Hurney or O'Gorman - who is the greatest Waterford footballer of the last 50 years?

Dual-star Gary Hurney came closest to All-Ireland glory with the small ball, finishing runner-up in 2008. Picture credit: Andrew Robinson / SPORTSFILE Expand

BREAKING into the Munster football squad in the second half of the 1970s at a time when Kerry were so incredibly powerful, while Mick O’Dwyer kept telling Cork that they were second best in the country, was quite an achievement for players for the other four counties.

Waterford’s John Hennessy (right) achieved it for four successive seasons, picking up Railway Cup medals in 1975-76-78. He was a sub for the first three seasons but featured as a starter in their attack in 1978 alongside Pat Spillane, Mikey Sheehy, Seánie Walsh, Ger Power and Jimmy Barry-Murphy when Munster beat Connacht and Ulster (replay) to win the title for the fourth successive year.

Hennessy, our choice as the Déise’s No 1, must have wondered what it would have been like to play with players of that quality at inter-county level, but then the reality for Waterford footballers has always been a life well away from the glamour and glitz stronger counties take for granted.