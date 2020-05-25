GAA Top 20: Hartigan, McKenna or Cregan - who is the greatest Limerick hurler of the last 50 years?

Éamonn Cregan (left) and Pat Hartigan were key members of the Limerick team that won the All-Ireland title in 1973. Photo by Connolly Collection/Sportsfile

Would All-Ireland history have been a whole lot different, especially from a Limerick and Galway viewpoint, if a freak accident sustained during a training session on mid-summer’s Day 1979 hadn’t ended the career of one of the greatest-ever full-backs?

An unlucky spin of the sliotar cost Pat Hartigan, then aged 28, the sight of an eye, ending a career which had yielded five successive All Star awards in 1971-75.

Limerick lost the 1980 All-Ireland final and 1981 semi-final to Galway, results which might well have been reversed if Hartigan was on Treaty duty. He had been a major influence on changing full-back play, preferring to work from in front of the full-forward rather than taking the safer, conservative option.

He’s our No 1, ahead of two of his 1973 All-Ireland winning colleagues, Eamonn Cregan and Joe McKenna. Cregan was versatile, equally comfortable in defence or attack. Both Ciarán Carey and Gary Kirby also rank highly, even if All-Ireland glory eluded them in close-call circumstances in 1994 and 1996. Carey was comfortable in defence or attack and played at midfield too. Cian Lynch, Hurler of the Year in 2018, is the only representative in the Top 10 from the current squad, which ended the 45-year wait for an All-Ireland title two years ago. That will be queried, but a look at the list shows there’s no obvious candidate for relegation. The goalkeeping skills of Tommy Quaid, who played for Limerick between 1976 and 1993, and son Nickie, the current incumbent, earn themselves places among our top 20. LIMERICK 1. Pat Hartigan, 2. Eamonn Cregan, 3. Joe McKenna, 4. Ciarán Carey, 5. Gary Kirby, 6. Leonard Enright, 7. Eamonn Grimes, 8. Cian Lynch, 9. Ollie Moran, 10. Tommy Quaid, 11. Mark Foley, 12. Steve McDonagh, 13. TJ Ryan, 14. Declan Hannon, 15. Liam O’Donoghue, 16. Mike Houlihan, 17. Nickie Quaid, 18. Jimmy Carroll, 19. Graeme Mulcahy, 20. Ger Hegarty Click on your county below: Clare hurling, Clare football, Cork hurling, Cork football, Kerry hurling, Kerry football, Limerick hurling, Limerick football, Tipperary hurling, Tipperary football, Waterford hurling, Waterford football