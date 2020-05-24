| 5.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

GAA Top 20: Hanniffy, Barry or Barden - who is the greatest Longford footballer of the last 50 years?

Paul simply the best 'Bard' none

Paul Barden played for Longford between 1998 and 2005. Picture credit; Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE Expand

Close

Paul Barden played for Longford between 1998 and 2005. Picture credit; Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE

Paul Barden played for Longford between 1998 and 2005. Picture credit; Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE

SPORTSFILE

Paul Barden played for Longford between 1998 and 2005. Picture credit; Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE

Martin Breheny

IN 2009, Paul Barden was chosen at left half-forward by a Leinster Council panel which selected the best team from the province over the previous 25 years.

He beat off off the challenge of Dessie Dolan (Westmeath), Kieran Duff (Dublin) and Tom Prendergast (Laois), who were also nominated for the No 12 jersey. It underlined the esteem in which Barden was held around the province.

He played on until 2014, continuing to enhance his reputation. The unprecedented talent flow in Dublin over the last decade makes it unlikely that he would retain his place if an updated ‘last 25 years’ team were chosen now, but that in no way detracts from Barden’s imprint on the football scene during a career which lasted 16 seasons across three decades.