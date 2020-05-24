| 5.2°C Dublin

GAA Top 20: Giles, O'Rourke or Geraghty - who is the greatest Meath footballer of the last 50 years?

O’Rourke tops Meath charts with Millennium man O’Connell fourth

Colm O'Rourke, Trevor Giles and Graham Geraghty were all in contention for the best Meath footballer of the last 50 years. Image credit: Sportsfile. Expand

Martin Breheny

THE main talking point from the Meath selection is that Martin O’Connell, who was chosen at left half-back on the Team of the Millennium, doesn’t make the top three.

That’s no reflection on O’Connell, who gave enormous service to Meath for many years, but rather proof that 1-20 ratings are fundamentally differed to team selections.

For instance, Colm O’Rourke, Trevor Giles and Graham Geraghty, our top Royal trio, had fierce opposition for places in the attack on the Team of the Millennium where the half-back pool wasn’t quite as deep.