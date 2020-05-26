| 7.9°C Dublin

GAA Top 20: 'Geezer', Kernan or Moriarty - who is the greatest Armagh footballer of the last 50 years?

Kieran McGeeney with Peter Canavan as captains of Armagh v Tyrone before the Ulster SFC of 2002. McGeeney would go on to captain Armagh to All-Ireland success that season. Picture credit: Pat Murphy / Sportsfile

Armagh won only one All Star (Ger Houlahan, 1993) between 1982, when Joe Kernan took his second award, and 1999, when Kieran McGeeney and Diarmuid Marsden were honoured.

Three years later, Armagh won the All-Ireland title for the first time, with McGeeney as captain (he was later that year chosen as Footballer of the Year) and Kernan as manager. It’s a marginal call for No 1 on their playing careers with McGeeney getting the nod.

McGeeney was a major driving force, even during Armagh’s disappointing years, but it was in the new era from 1999 onwards that he really excelled as a centre-back and leader.