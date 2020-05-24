| 5.2°C Dublin

GAA Top 20: Forde, Fitzhenry or Carty - who is the greatest Wexford footballer of the last 50 years?

Matty's finish marks Forde as Wexford's greatest of all-time

Matty Forde reached the All-Ireland semi-final with Wexford in 2008 and won an All Star in 2004. Picture credit: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE Expand

Matty Forde reached the All-Ireland semi-final with Wexford in 2008 and won an All Star in 2004. Picture credit: Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE

Martin Breheny

FROM the day he made his Leinster championship debut as a sub against Longford in May 1999, it was clear there was something different about Matty Forde.

Poised and elegant in the way he went about his business, his ability to create space and shoot with a high degree of accuracy marked him as a forward of huge potential. His development was quick and exciting as he set about building possibly the greatest career in Wexford football history.

Unfortunately for him, he won neither provincial nor All-Ireland titles, but he still succeeded in leaving an indelible imprint on the game. Even allowing for the difficulty less successful counties have in winning All Star awards, it was always likely that Forde would become the first Wexford man to succeed in football.