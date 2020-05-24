| 5.2°C Dublin

GAA Top 20: Fitzhenry, Doran or Dunne - who is the greatest Wexford hurler of the last 50 years?

Iconic Doran brought the public to their feet

Martin Breheny

HE played 187 times for Wexford seniors across three decades, scoring an incredible 131-179, won an All-Ireland SHC medal in 1968, was Hurler of the Year in 1976 and continued to terrorise opposing full-backs until July 1984 when, at 38, he retired after Wexford’s one-point defeat by Offaly in the Leinster final.

The public have always responded to players who bring added excitement, generating a sense of anticipation. Doran had that quality in abundance. His scoring stats reveal an approach based on the premise that points should be seen what they were: scores to be taken only when a goal attempt wasn’t on. The high fetch, the turn and the barrelling run at goal was trademark Doran.

Critics will claim that he wouldn’t thrive in the modern game, which bans scores with boot and hand, but that’s unfair. Doran played the rules as they applied at the time and would, no doubt, have adapted easily in a different environment.