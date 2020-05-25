| 13.8°C Dublin

GAA Top 20: English, Kelly or Callanan - who is the greatest Tipperary hurler of the last 50 years?

Nicky English is tackled by Galway's Gerry McInerney and Conor Hayes in the All Ireland Hurling Final Expand

By the end of 1985, Nicky English must have wondered where exactly his career was headed. He had completed his fourth season on the Tipperary team, during which he picked up three successive All Star awards at right half-forward in 1983-84-85, but what about team honours?

Being consistently recognised as a star act in a mid-ranking team was rewarding, but still fell a long way short of his ambitious targets.

Tipperary were still in their ‘famine years’ and didn’t re-emerge until 1987 when they won the Munster title for the first time since 1971.