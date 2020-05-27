| 8.7°C Dublin

GAA Top 20: Earley, Keegan or McManus - who is the greatest Roscommon footballer of the last 50 years?

Dermot Earley won five Connacht titles and two All-Stars during a golden era for Roscommon football. Picture: Sportsfile Expand

Dermot Earley won five Connacht titles and two All-Stars during a golden era for Roscommon football. Picture: Sportsfile

Some names just ooze a sense of greatness, a feeling that they were not only special talents on the pitch, but classy off it too. They don’t always win All-Ireland titles, but that in no way diminishes their status.

Dermot Earley is in that category. His prolonged quest for an All-Ireland medal didn’t produce the fairytale ending his skills deserved, but he will always be remembered as an exceptional performer throughout a 20-year senior inter-county career (1965-85).

It yielded Connacht (five), National League (one), interprovincial (two) titles and two All Star awards and while the All-Ireland pursuit took Roscommon to a final in 1980, they lost to Kerry in a game they had enough chances to win.