GAA Top 20: Doyle, Ryan or Dunney - who is the greatest Kildare footballer of the last 50 years?

Glenn Ryan was Micko's rock, anchor, captain and inspiration

Johnny Doyle and Glenn Ryan both won All Stars during their Kildare careers. Expand

Martin Breheny

MICK O’DWYER had no doubt about Glenn Ryan’s impact on Kildare during his second term as manager.

He was the rock, the anchor, the captain and the inspiration, a man with the heart of a lion,” wrote Micko in his autobiography. He still insists that if Ryan and Niall Buckley hadn’t carried injuries into the 1998 All-Ireland final, Kildare would have won.

Whatever about O’Dwyer’s assertion – one that has always been rejected in Galway – that injuries cost Kildare, few will argue with our choice of Ryan as Lilywhite No 1.