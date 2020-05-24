| 5.2°C Dublin

GAA Top 20: Dooley, Coughlan or Whelahan - who is the greatest Offaly hurler of the last 50 years?

Millennium man Whealahan No 1 in Offaly's glory decades

Johnny Dooley won two All-Ireland medals and three All Stars during his time with Offaly. Image credit: Sportsfile. Expand

Johnny Dooley won two All-Ireland medals and three All Stars during his time with Offaly. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Martin Breheny

IT’S nostalgia time for Offaly hurling supporters as they look through an illustrious list and reflect on the 20 glorious years between 1980 and 2000 when four All-Ireland, an Allianz League and nine Leinster titles were secured. They played in six All-Ireland SHC finals in that period

Special days, during which they also won 40 All Star awards, with the last coming in 2000 when Johnny Dooley was honoured for the third time.

It was also the year that Brian Whelahan was chosen on the Team of the Millennium, selected at left half-back for his remarkable levels of excellence over the previous 11 years.