GAA Top 20: Donnellan, Joyce or Fallon - who is the greatest Galway footballer of the last 50 years?

Padraic Joyce won 2 All-Ireland Football Championships, beating Kildare in 1998 and Meath in 2001., claiming the Player of the Year awars in the second year. He is the current managter of their inter-couty side. Photo by Aoife Rice/Sportsfile Expand

On Sunday, March 13 1994, Meath galloped to a clinical seven-point win over Galway in a League game in Tuam to complete a campaign where the Tribesmen finished sixth of eight in their group. Three months later Leitrim dumped them out of the championship. Times were grim for football in the county.

The curtain-raiser to the League game saw St Jarlath’s beat Tuam rivals, St Patrick’s, in the Connacht colleges final with a team which featured Pádraic and Tommie Joyce, Michael Donnellan, John Divilly, Declan and Tomás Meehan. Derek Savage played for St Patrick’s.

Four years later, all seven of them, five as starters, were aboard the Galway squad that won the All-Ireland title. So too were seven of the 1994 squad that lost to Meath. It was the perfect coming together under John O’Mahony of an exceptional group of youngsters and a solid base of experienced players, who always had the talent, if not the back-up, to make something special happen.