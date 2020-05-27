GAA Top 20: Donnellan, Joyce or Fallon - who is the greatest Galway footballer of the last 50 years?

Padraic Joyce won 2 All-Ireland Football Championships, beating Kildare in 1998 and Meath in 2001., claiming the Player of the Year awars in the second year. He is the current managter of their inter-couty side. Photo by Aoife Rice/Sportsfile

On Sunday, March 13 1994, Meath galloped to a clinical seven-point win over Galway in a League game in Tuam to complete a campaign where the Tribesmen finished sixth of eight in their group. Three months later Leitrim dumped them out of the championship. Times were grim for football in the county.

The curtain-raiser to the League game saw St Jarlath’s beat Tuam rivals, St Patrick’s, in the Connacht colleges final with a team which featured Pádraic and Tommie Joyce, Michael Donnellan, John Divilly, Declan and Tomás Meehan. Derek Savage played for St Patrick’s.

Four years later, all seven of them, five as starters, were aboard the Galway squad that won the All-Ireland title. So too were seven of the 1994 squad that lost to Meath. It was the perfect coming together under John O’Mahony of an exceptional group of youngsters and a solid base of experienced players, who always had the talent, if not the back-up, to make something special happen.

Five of the 1998 Galway team – three from the older set, two from the younger brigade, make up our top five, led by Pádraic Joyce, arguably the greatest forward in Galway history. It's a view that will be challenged by those who rate Seán Purcell (1948-62) as the best footballer of all time. However, the claims are not mutually exclusive. Purcell played mostly in attack, but featured in all five outfield lines at various stages. That reinforces his case for more extensive recognition, whereas Joyce was an out-and-out forward. Joyce's role, both in general play and from frees, in Galway's 1998 and 2001 All-Ireland wins, were high points in a super career where he won the Footballer of the Year award in 2001. Michael Donnellan took that accolade in 1998, a fitting honour for one of the most exciting players of his generation. He's nudged out of second place by Ja Fallon, whose career extended for 12 years. Kevin Walsh and Seán óg de Paor, both of whom also enjoyed lengthy careers, complete the top five. GALWAY 1. Pádraic Joyce, 2. Jarlath Fallon, 3. Michael Donnellan, 4. Kevin Walsh, 5. Seán Óg de Paor, 6. Michael Meehan, 7. Johnny Hughes, 8. TJ Gilmore, 9. Séamus McHugh, 10. Tomás Mannion, 11. Liam Sammon, 12. Shane Walsh, 13. John Tobin, 14. Gay McManus, 5. Jimmy Duggan, 16. Derek Savage, 17. Val Daly, 18. Gary Fahey, 19. Declan Meehan, 20. Kieran Fitzgerald