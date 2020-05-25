| 13.8°C Dublin

GAA Top 20: Cummins, Corcoran or JBM - who is the greatest Cork hurler of the last 50 years?

Jimmy Barry-Murphy won five All-Ireland titles during an illustrious career with Cork. Photo by Ray McManus/SPORTSFILE Expand

Jimmy Barry-Murphy won five All-Ireland titles during an illustrious career with Cork. Photo by Ray McManus/SPORTSFILE

A curious thing happened in 2000. The full-forward spot on the Hurling Team of the Millennium went to Cork’s Ray Cummins, who took over from Wexford legend Nicky Rackard, the No 14 on the Team of the Century chosen in 1984.

Rackard’s career ended in the 1950s, whereas Cummins finished with Cork in 1982, leaving his excellence fresh in the memory for the Team of the Century selectors two years earlier. They still opted for Rackard, but a different panel – heavily loaded with ex-GAA presidents – chose Cummins in 2000.

It hoisted him onto a lofty pedestal in Cork history, but we’re now asserting that he has been overtaken by Brian Corcoran. Here’s the basis for the case for the Erin’s Own man in a super-quality Leeside field which extends far beyond the 20 we have chosen.