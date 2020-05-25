GAA Top 20: Cummins, Corcoran or JBM - who is the greatest Cork hurler of the last 50 years?

Jimmy Barry-Murphy won five All-Ireland titles during an illustrious career with Cork. Photo by Ray McManus/SPORTSFILE

A curious thing happened in 2000. The full-forward spot on the Hurling Team of the Millennium went to Cork’s Ray Cummins, who took over from Wexford legend Nicky Rackard, the No 14 on the Team of the Century chosen in 1984.

Rackard’s career ended in the 1950s, whereas Cummins finished with Cork in 1982, leaving his excellence fresh in the memory for the Team of the Century selectors two years earlier. They still opted for Rackard, but a different panel – heavily loaded with ex-GAA presidents – chose Cummins in 2000.

It hoisted him onto a lofty pedestal in Cork history, but we’re now asserting that he has been overtaken by Brian Corcoran. Here’s the basis for the case for the Erin’s Own man in a super-quality Leeside field which extends far beyond the 20 we have chosen.

1992: Hurler of the Year at the age of 19. The award almost always goes to the All-Ireland winners but Corcoran nailed it from right corner-back in his debut season. 1993-1998: Cork won League titles at the start and finish of this spell but, despite Corcoran's best efforts, were off the championship pace throughout that period. 1999: He joined an exclusive club of players who won the Hurler of the Year award twice, this time as a centre-back. 2004-2005: After nearly three years in retirement, Corcoran, who also played inter-county football for several years, returned to play a major part in Cork's double All-Ireland hurling success. His second coming at full-forward, underlining a wonderful versatility which not many players have managed. That's what clinched our decision to name him at No 1. In a county like Cork it's inevitable that many famous names didn't make the top 20, with the following among the unlucky ones this time –Seánie O'Leary, John Gardiner, Dermot McCurtain, Jim Cashman, Tim Crowley, Brian Murphy, John Crowley, Patrick Horgan, Kevin Hennessy, John Fitzgibbon, Con Roche, Anthony Nash. CORK 1. Brian Corcoran, 2. Ray Cummins, 3. Jimmy Barry-Murphy, 4. John Fenton, 5. Ger Cunningham, 6. Denis Coughlan, 7. Gerald McCarthy, 8. Charlie McCarthy, 9. Tomás Mulcahy, 10. John Horgan, 11. Donal Óg Cusack, 12. Tom Cashman, 13. Diarmuid O'Sullivan, 14. Tony O'Sullivan, 15. Joe Deane, 16. Martin O'Doherty, 17. Ronan Curran, 18. Ben O'Connor, 19. Seán Óg Ó hAilpín, 20. Jerry O'Connor