GAA Top 20: Conway, O'Sullivan or Brick - who is the greatest Kerry hurler of the last 50 years?

Kerry's Shane Conway was dubbed "the Messi of Hurling" by his manager at UCC after this year's Fitzgibbon Cup success. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Managers piling on the praise is standard after winning performances, but UCC boss, Tom Kingston took it to a new level after his team’s win over IT Carlow in the Fitzgibbon Cup final last February.

Despite being reduced to 14, UCC battled back from five points down in the concluding quarter to win by a point, with Shane Conway (below) inspirational.

Kingston described the Kerryman as “the Messi of hurling”. “He’s just a different level. His hurling brain is just so far ahead of most guys. I call him the Messi of hurling, and I don’t think I’m too far wrong”, said Kingston.

Conway combined Fitzgibbon duties with his Kerry commitments in HL 2A, helping them into the final, which was scheduled to take place the weekend Covid-19 stopped play. Kerry had won four of five games, their only defeat coming against Antrim, a game Conway missed. In his other four games, his performances merited 8-9-9-9 (out of 10) in the Irish Independent ratings. It might appear wildly premature to nominate a 22-year-old for the best player award over five decades, but Conway is regarded as a really special talent. Our No.2, Shane Brick was eyed enviously by stronger counties during his prime years but he stayed with Kerry. His talents drew the attention of the provincial selectors on a few occasions in the noughties and while he didn’t win a Railway Cup medal, he fitted in comfortably with the best from the other Munster counties. KERRY 1. Shane Conway, 2. Shane Brick, 3. Brendan O’Sullivan, 4. Mike ‘Boxer’ Slattery, 5. Mike Casey, 6. Christy Walsh, 7. Maurice Leahy, 8. Tony Maunsell, 9. John ‘Tweek’ Griffin, 10. DJ Leahy, 11. Shane Nolan, 12. Ian Brick, 13. Mike Hennessy, 14. Johnny Bunyan, 15. John Healy, 16. John Egan, 17. John Hennessy, 18. Daniel Collins, 19. Pat Moriarty, 20. Johnny Conway Click on your county below: Clare hurling, Clare football, Cork hurling, Cork football, Kerry hurling, Kerry football, Limerick hurling, Limerick football, Tipperary hurling, Tipperary football, Waterford hurling, Waterford football