GAA Top 20: Conway, O'Sullivan or Brick - who is the greatest Kerry hurler of the last 50 years?

Kerry's Shane Conway was dubbed &quot;the Messi of Hurling&quot; by his manager at UCC after this year's Fitzgibbon Cup success. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile Expand

Managers piling on the praise is standard after winning performances, but UCC boss, Tom Kingston took it to a new level after his team’s win over IT Carlow in the Fitzgibbon Cup final last February.

Despite being reduced to 14, UCC battled back from five points down in the concluding quarter to win by a point, with Shane Conway (below) inspirational.

Kingston described the Kerryman as “the Messi of hurling”. “He’s just a different level. His hurling brain is just so far ahead of most guys. I call him the Messi of hurling, and I don’t think I’m too far wrong”, said Kingston.