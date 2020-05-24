| 5.2°C Dublin

GAA Top 20: Cluxton, Mullins or McCarthy - who is the greatest Dublin footballer of the last 50 years?

Three ’keepers of flame in Capital’s greatest hits catalogue

Brian Mullins and Stephen Cluxton have 11 All-Ireland medals between them. Image credit: Sportsfile. Expand

Martin Breheny

START with the Dublin squad of 1974-79. Three All-Ireland titles, six successive appearances in All-Ireland finals; six successive Leinster titles.

Now focus on the Dublin squad of the last decade. Seven All-Ireland titles, five consecutively, nine successive Leinster titles and five Allianz Leagues.

Merge the two panels together and pick a top 20. Difficult? Now there’s an understatement! And that’s before the intervening 30 years (1980-2010) are fed into the equation. Okay, so those three decades may have yielded only two All-Ireland titles, but several contenders make a case, including John O’Leary, Barney Rock, Paul Curran, Keith Barr and Charlie Redmond.