GAA Top 20: Clancy, Brennan or Roche - who is the greatest Clare footballer of the last 50 years?

Noel Roche, Clare Expand

Noel Roche, Clare

How much better would Clare footballers have fared down through the decades if, as geographical logic suggests, they were playing in Connacht rather than Munster?

One Munster title (1992) in over a century underlines how frustrating their existence has been in a Kerry/Cork-dominated Munster. And if that weren’t difficult enough, the system was frequently loaded against Clare, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford in pre-ordained championship draws which ensured that Kerry and Cork couldn’t meet until the final.

Clare played a major role in changing that in the late 1980s when Noel Walsh, who died last month, led a push for change. It came in 1991 when Cork and Kerry were drawn on the same side.