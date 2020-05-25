GAA Top 20: Clancy, Brennan or Roche - who is the greatest Clare footballer of the last 50 years?

How much better would Clare footballers have fared down through the decades if, as geographical logic suggests, they were playing in Connacht rather than Munster?

One Munster title (1992) in over a century underlines how frustrating their existence has been in a Kerry/Cork-dominated Munster. And if that weren’t difficult enough, the system was frequently loaded against Clare, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford in pre-ordained championship draws which ensured that Kerry and Cork couldn’t meet until the final.

Clare played a major role in changing that in the late 1980s when Noel Walsh, who died last month, led a push for change. It came in 1991 when Cork and Kerry were drawn on the same side.

Limerick, managed by John O'Keeffe, reached the final and were unlucky to lose to Kerry by two points in Killarney. A year later, Clare, managed by John Maughan, took it a stage further, beating Kerry in the final to win the title for the first time in 65 years. The Banner squad of that era, which won the All-Ireland 'B' title in 1991, also did well in the League's upper echelons for a few seasons, reaching the Division 1 semi-final in 1993 where they lost to Donegal. Unsurprisingly, several of that squad feature in our top 20, led by Noel Roche (left), a true Banner talisman for 18 years. His consistent excellence with Clare and Munster earned him International Rules recognition, winning ten caps with Ireland, a total reached by relatively few players. Garry Brennan, No 2 in our selection, also played for Ireland against Australia (2017) while No 3, Séamus Clancy became Clare's first, and so far only, All Star when chosen at right full-back in 1992. There may be some surprise that Senan Downes isn't ranked higher. He certainly would be (probably No 1) if the time span included the 1960s, when he was at his best. He only played for a few seasons in the 1970s. CLARE 1. Noel Roche, 2. Gary Brennan, 3. Séamus Clancy, 4. David Tubridy, 5. Martin Daly, 6. Enda Coughlan, 7. Martin Keogh, 8. Jamie Malone, 9. Odran O'Dwyer, 10. David Russell, 11. Martin Murphy, 12. Francis McInerney, 13. Gerry Killeen, 14. Joe Hayes, 15. Seánie Moloney, 16. Aidan O'Keeffe, 17. Senan Downes, 18. Brian Considine, 19. Kevin Hartnett, 20. James Hanrahan