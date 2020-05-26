| 7.9°C Dublin

GAA Top 20: Cavanagh, McKenna or Canavan - who is the greatest Tyrone footballer of the last 50 years?

Peter ' The Great' Canavan was in his 15th season with Tyrone before finally shaking off the tag of 'the greatest player never to win an All-Ireland' in 2003. He would add a second two years later to go with his 5 Ulster titles, 2 NFL's and 6 All-Stars. Expand

Five All Stars and a Footballer of the Year award would be enough to earn top spot in every county except Kerry, Dublin and Tyrone. Seán Cavanagh is the unlucky one in Tyrone, edged out by Peter Canavan, who has a similar haul.

Cavanagh’s supporters will, no doubt, claim that his high-octane game all over the pitch took him ahead of Canavan, who spent most of his time poaching close to goal.

So why opt for Canavan at No 1? To a certain degree, it comes down to the timing of their careers. Cavanagh arrived on the scene early in the new Millennium at a stage when the best squad in Tyrone history was coming together.