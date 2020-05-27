| 8.7°C Dublin

GAA Top 20: Canning, Cooney or Connolly - who is the greatest Galway hurler of the last 50 years?

Joe Cooney and Joe Canning have 5 All-Stars each with Cooney's two All-Irelands one ahead of Canning so far. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Joe Cooney and Joe Canning have 5 All-Stars each with Cooney's two All-Irelands one ahead of Canning so far. Photo: Sportsfile

What were the odds on the three best Galway hurlers of the last 50 years – and possibly of all time – having the same initials?

A real longshot, but it came to pass with John Connolly, Joe Cooney and Joe Canning showcasing their amazing array skills for a combined total of 42 years. And with Canning still playing, that span will extend further whenever the current plague lifts.

Connolly starred between 1967 and 1981, Cooney between 1984 and 2000, while Canning’s on-going career was launched in 2008.