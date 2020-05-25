| 13.8°C Dublin

GAA Top 20: Brown, 'Babs' or Kearney - who is the greatest Tipperary footballer of the last 50 years?

Declan Browne was a two-time All Star and two-time International Rules panelist for Ireland Expand

SPORTSFILE

Declan Browne is a member of the exclusive club reserved for players who captained their team to championship success in Croke Park.

Granted, it wasn’t at the top end of the All-Ireland pyramid, but the delight and emotion he showed after receiving the Tommy Murphy Cup in 2005 underlined its importance to him and Tipperary.

The final against Wexford was played as the curtain-raiser to the blockbuster Armagh-Tyrone All-Ireland semi-final replay, a contest brimming with exceptional attacking talent.