The GAA’s split decision – how is the new season unfolding?

The man who chairs the committee that oversees the greatest number of club championship teams and consequently fixtures in the country is unequivocal as to how the split season has made their lives far less complicated. For Pat Horgan, Cork GAA’s vice-chairman and head of the Competition Controls Committee, it has quite simply been a “godsend”.

“All the rows have stopped this year. Peace has broken out,” he laughed.

With over 400 teams at senior, intermediate, premier junior and the various districts that run their own affairs at lower junior levels throughout the county, it takes a lot of negotiation and logistics to get such a programme completed where there is considerable overlap between the two codes.

Cork has 201 club football teams and 200 hurling teams according to data collated by the Central Fixtures Analysts Committee (CFAC) and presented to Congress last February – more than any other county. The figure is a projection based on registrations expected.

In his capacity as fixtures chair in Cork, Horgan is convinced that the split season “is the only thing that will work for us.”

Thus, when conversations lean towards the pros and cons of the new schedule and the potential for tweaks and changes, Cork, because of their scale and size, is ‘ground zero’.

You can look at the attached county-by-county guide illustrating the start and completion dates and basic formats used by most counties and come to the conclusion that most of them could be completed in a much tighter, quicker time-frame, thus allowing the inter-county championships to extend further into the year. But everything must revolve around Cork and the bigger dual counties, Galway and Tipperary primarily, though Kerry’s club and county championship programme can be quite unwieldy too.

For Cork to complete their programme, Horgan estimates that they need between 14 and 16 weeks. Were they to reach both All-Ireland hurling and football finals in the same year, much less a possibility these days than it once was, that would leave them challenged, even in the current environment, to get their programmes completed in time for the start of provincial club championships, even allowing for the generosity of the provincial council in giving their champions a bye into Munster semi-finals.

But even Horgan says that Cork, for all its time and size pressures, would be flexible on their part. A week extra to allow more time for an expanded inter-county programme in 2023? They could, he feels, certainly do business with that. Two weeks? More problematic and something that would demand “movement” on the other side. In other words, a provincial championship programme that was a little more flexible.

Right now, Cork have scheduled their senior hurling final for October 16 with the football final a week later. It wouldn’t be a stretch to push those out by a week but two weeks would take the football final into November.

The small detail of this has the capacity to go over most heads, but it is critical in striking the right balance between the inter-county and club seasons now that they have been decoupled completely. The split season looks like it is here to stay but when one finishes and the other starts is still open to some slight movement that could provide a better finished product all round.

Most counties have been refining their championships to align with a motion passed at Congress 2021 that allows for just 16 teams at senior and intermediate championship level.

And that has determined that groups of four are the most popular method for running off championships with 18 operating such a system in football and 15 in hurling. A minimum of 12 weeks for counties operating this format in both codes is required, though most counties build in room for manoeuvre.

Groups of six are next most popular with four counties in football and six in hurling.

But uniformity across the grades and codes in each county is impossible to achieve because of scale and dominance of one code in a county.

Some counties are still operating knockout championships. Tyrone, for instance, don’t get under way until late September which, for a county team that exited the All-Ireland championship in June seems such a long time, over three-and-a-half months. But few, if any other counties, place the same emphasis on league football as Tyrone.

Fermanagh too operate knockout championships and start late into the season but have a very vibrant league.

More and more counties are following the lead of Wexford in recent years and adopting a hurling-first approach to running championships, using the better weather. Carlow, Louth, Donegal, and Kerry senior championships are among those already completed, in addition to Wexford, while Waterford aims to complete their hurling championship on September 11 before the football championship starts.

Ultimately, a good local fixtures programme is about the provision of games. For volume, Down tops the football charts according to CFAC data with 24 games for their first teams and 23 for their reserves. Down also provides a high number of games for their hurlers, 20 for first team, 16 for reserves which puts them well out ahead on a dual basis but Antrim top the hurling list with 21 for first team and reserves.

Generally, Ulster counties provide bigger programmes for their players with 18 games for first team hurlers in Derry, only behind Antrim and Down. It must be acknowledged that Ulster counties are more football-dominated when noting that the top five games providers are from that province.

In terms of numbers Cork and Dublin top the football and hurling lists in reverse order. Dublin, according to CFAC data, have 219 championship teams and 192 league teams which, attributing 20 players to each championship team, gives them a total of 4,380 adult club players.

Meath are third in terms of football numbers with 107 championship and 110 league teams and the CFAC notes in its most recent report that “both counties’ (Cork and Meath) participation rates are incredibly high, for which they should be commended, but their inter-county aspirations should in some way reflect their powerful club playing base.”

The CFAC estimates that there are around 46,000 active club footballers and 26,000 active club hurlers to meet the demands of registered teams.

The committee notes in its findings that “league football appears generally more important in football counties than hurling leagues are in hurling dominant counties. Even in traditional hurling counties, club leagues appear not to be important.”

It suggests that “this may have something to do with hurling being seen as more of a summer game whereas counties tend to start football leagues earlier.”

THE CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP CALENDAR

FOOTBALL

START DATES (FINAL DATE), FORMAT

LEINSTER

Carlow: August 20-21 (SFC final October provisional), groups of four

Dublin: August 6/7, (SFC October 23), groups of four

Kildare: July 23 (SFC October 9), groups of four

Kilkenny: SFC final played April 24, knock-out

Laois: July 22-24 (SFC October 9), backdoor

Longford: July 29-31 (SFC October 9), groups of six

Louth: August 21 (SFC October 9), groups of four

Meath: August 5-7 (SFC October 16), groups of four

Offaly: July 15-16 (SFC September 25), groups of four

Westmeath: July 15-17 (SFC October 9)

Wexford: August 25 (SFC October 16), groups of six

Wicklow: July 30-31 (SFC October 7-9), backdoor

CONNACHT

Galway: August 6-7 (SFC Oct 30 or Nov 5), groups of four

Leitrim: August 13-14 (SFC October 16), groups of five

Mayo: September 3-4 (SFC October 29-30), groups of four

Roscommon: August 6-7 (SFC October 16), groups of four

Sligo: August 12-14 (SFC October 29-30), groups of five

Clare: August 6-7 (SFC October 23 or 30), groups of four

MUNSTER

Cork: July 29-31 (SFC October 23 provisional), groups of four

Kerry: Club championships July 31; County championships September 10-11 (Couny SFC October 30), groups of four

Limerick: June 30/July 1 (SFC October 29), groups of six

Tipperary: July 30-31, (SFC October 16), groups of four

Waterford: Starts after SHC, groups of four

ULSTER

Antrim: July 30-31, (SFC October 9), groups of four

Armagh: August 27 (SFC October 23), groups of four

Cavan: August 12-14 (SFC October 16),

Derry: August 13-14 (SFC October 23), groups of four

Donegal: August 13-14 (SFC October 9), groups of four

Down: August 26-28 (SFC October 16), backdoor

Fermanagh: September 9-11 (SFC October 23), knock-out

Monaghan: August 6-7 (SFC October 9), groups of five

Tyrone: September 24-26 (SFC October 22-23), knock-out

HURLING

START DATES (FINAL DATE), FORMAT

LEINSTER

Carlow: SHC final on August 7, St Mullins beat Bagenalstown

Dublin: July 16 (SHC October 30), groups of four

Kildare: June 25/26 (SHC September 25), groups of four

Kilkenny: July 30-31 (SHC October 16), groups of six

Laois: July 15-16 (SHC October 2), groups of four

Longford: July 9 (SHC September 11), groups of four

Louth: SHC final on August 14, St Fechin’s beat Knockbridge

Meath: July 1-3 (SHC October 9), groups of five

Offaly: June 24-25 (SHC October 2), groups of five

Westmeath: July 23-24 (SHC October 2), groups of six

Wexford: SHC final on August 14, Ferns beat St Martin’s

Wicklow: July 16-17 (SHC September 23-25), groups of four

CONNACHT

Galway: July 29-31 (SHC November 20), groups of four

Leitrim: SCH final on October 30-31, knock-out

Mayo: August 11-12 (SHC October 22-23), groups of four

Roscommon: July 3-4 (SHC October 9), groups of four

Sligo: July 2-3 (SHC October 15-16)

MUNSTER

Clare: July 23-24 (SHC October 23 or 30), two groups of four, two

groups of five

Cork: July 22-24, (SHC October 16 provisional), groups of four

Kerry: SHC final August 7, Causeway beat Ballyduff

Limerick: July 29-31 (SHC October 23), groups of six

Tipperary: July 22-24(SHC October 9), groups of four

Waterford: July 29-31 (SHC September 11), groups of four

ULSTER

Antrim: August 5-6 (SHC October 16), groups of four

Armagh: August 9 (SHC October 22), groups of five

Cavan: September 7, groups of four

Derry: July 22-23 (SHC September 25), groups of four

Donegal: Final played July 30, won by Setanta

Down: August 7 ( SHC October 9), groups of six

Fermanagh: Started August

Monaghan: SHC final August 28, backdoor

Tyrone: SHC final October 8-9 or 15-16, knock-out