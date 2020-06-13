| 12.9°C Dublin

The GAA's championship plan: Christmas All-Ireland finals and different formats for football and hurling

The GAA are putting together plans for the 2020 championship. Brendan Moran / SPORTSFILE Expand

Colm Keys Twitter Email

The GAA’s Central Competition Controls Committee (CCCC) is advancing plans for the inter-county season with the aim of completing it in the same calendar year and finishing out the remaining league games on the first two weekends available, October 17/18 and October 24/25.

The Irish Independent understands that CCCC is working on the principle of getting All-Ireland hurling and football finals played in 2020 which could potentially mean a football final on the weekend of December 19/20, the last available window before Christmas.

GAA president John Horan had intimated on a couple of occasions that a championship could run into 2021, even as far in as February. But that now seems unlikely.