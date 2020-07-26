| 15.9°C Dublin

The GAA is following the same disastrous route as rugby

Pat Spillane

Supporters look on during the Kerry County Senior Club Football Championship Group 2 Round 1 match between Kilcummin and Killarney Legion at Lewis Road in Killarney

I WAS honoured to line out with great players during my Kerry career and privileged to be tutored by Mick O’Dwyer, the greatest manager of all time.

Hand on heart, though, my favourite GAA memories come from my involvement with my club Templenoe.

Charles Kickham’s famous ‘for the credit of the little village’ line taken from his novel Knocknagow has always resonated with me.

