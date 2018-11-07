KWAME Ampadu could play anything. Arsenal signed him. He played soccer for O'Connell Boys. A talented team-mate was Adam Dunphy, Eamon's nephew who wrote for The Herald.

KWAME Ampadu could play anything. Arsenal signed him. He played soccer for O'Connell Boys. A talented team-mate was Adam Dunphy, Eamon's nephew who wrote for The Herald.

The GAA backround of Kwame Ampadu, Thierry Henry's assistant manager at Monaco

Kwami, noiw Theirry Henry's assistant manager at Monaco, was born to a Bradford mother and a Ghanaian father. They moved to Dublin. He was reared just off the North Circular Road.

He liked Gaelic games. Football and hurling. He gained Cumann na mBunscol recognition. He played on the Northside hurling selection versus the Southside in Croke Park (right). It was back in 1983. Long before the big stadium make-over.

Teachers remember him with fondness. His quick feet made him a natural.

His son, Ethan, is now excelling.

He played for the Welsh senior side against Ireland a few weeks ago in Cardiff. And he showed all of the Da's guile and daring.

Herald Sport