Words matter, especially when coming from Government and, even more especially, when delivered in the midst of a world health crisis.

We are entitled to frankness and sincerity as basic essentials of the relationship between decision-makers and the public. What you don’t want is slithery doublespeak and word-plays which introduce confusion to the mix.

That’s precisely what the Government did by preventing inter-county GAA from resuming for an unspecified period. Meanwhile, League of Ireland soccer – men and women – is sanctioned for a March return.

This is not about pitting sports against each other. Health issues are paramount, trumping just about everything else.

Nonetheless, we are entitled to ask questions when decisions are taken which don’t carry clear logic. There may be a reasonable explanation in some cases, but it certainly hasn’t been forthcoming from the Government on the banning of an inter-county return. Now, let’s examine the clever word-play wrapped around the ban. Suddenly, the word ‘exemption’ has been commissioned to underpin the get-out clause.

Apparently, the GAA were allowed to resume club and inter-county action last year on exemption. ‘Professional elite sports’ (official description) were in a different and, as events have now transpired, more permanent category.

But here’s a thing. There was no reference to the GAA ‘exemption’ last year. Instead, they were classed alongside ‘professional elite sports’.

Yet, Taoiseach Micheál Martin told Morning Ireland last week that the GAA’s return to play “was always timed to end at the end of the year”.

Really Taoiseach? Isn’t it remarkable that nobody else except the Government knew that? Did the GAA and the rest of us miss that announcement last autumn?

In fairness, you can’t expect the Taoiseach to be across every detail at a time like this, but surely Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers could clarify matters. He popped up on RTÉ a few hours after the Taoiseach and guess what? He was very much on message, the only difference being that he used the word ‘concession’ more often than ‘exemption’.

Claire Byrne did her best to negotiate through the fog, asking him why it was OK for League of Ireland to resume but not inter-county, who made the decision, were NPHET involved etc?

The vague answers stuck to the ‘concession’ line, with ‘clarity’ (he brought none), ‘background context’ and ‘framework’ getting an outing too. “No decision was taken to remove the GAA from the elite category,” he declared.

It seems the famous exemption granted last year did that all by itself. Who’s a clever boy then? Mr Exemption kicked in just after Stephen Cluxton lifted the Sam Maguire Cup on December 19.

Did anyone in the Department of Sport spot that the GAA published a 2021 fixture list two days later? Did any of them notice when the GAA announced in January that they were delaying a return to training?

Apparently not. Otherwise they would surely have contacted Croke Park with a message: ‘Hang on folks, scrap plans to return for now.’ Instead, they waited until last week.

Unanswered questions remain. Who proposed the GAA’s status demotion and brought it to the Government? Why? Were Sport Ireland asked for their opinion? If not, why? And if they offered advice, what was it?

There would be more respect for the Government if they declared that the reason they didn’t want GAA back for now was because of the numbers involved, instead of talking about a lapsed ‘exemption’. At least that would be logical.

Men’s and ladies’ football and camogie would involve over 6,000 players and officials on the move several times a week. That’s a lot of mobility in the current climate.

In the absence of a credible explanation, the Government decision creates the impression that League of Ireland soccer is safer than GAA. Either that or Covid differentiates between amateur and professional sport!

Words matter. Sadly, the

Government’s use of them has, in this instance, been pathetic.

Either that, or there’s something else at play.

RTÉ ready for new anti-Sky campaign

It’s an understatement to say that RTÉ were unimpressed by the arrival of Sky Sports as the GAA’s minority partners for ‘live’ championship coverage.

Discarding editorial objectivity, they portrayed it as a betrayal of fans. The attacks were relentless and utterly self-serving. The Sniping has continued sporadically over the years and judging from last Sunday’s This Week programme, the campaign will be stepped up.

Existing TV deals end this year, so RTÉ took the opportunity to launch their anti-Sky stance by demanding to know if the GAA deemed it appropriate to sell any of their wares to a subscription channel.

President John Horan was asked, not once but twice, if “volunteers should have to pay to watch their team”. It may have seemed like concern for the public but, in reality, it sounded more like RTÉ displaying their discomfort with having to deal with competition.

Less backroom and more game-time

Two comments by GAA director-general Tom Ryan in his annual report leave you wondering how did it come to this?

“The next step, perhaps, is to streamline the scale of backroom expertise enlisted by counties.”

Presumably, that means legislating for a serious – as opposed to token – reduction in the number of bums on support seats. It has become a major – and costly – growth area, made all the more lucrative by the kudos earned by various gurus when their teams are successful.

Many beaten teams have them too, but for some reason no responsibility attaches.

Ryan also says it’s time to rebalance “demands on players’ time away from training and in favour of matches.”

Football and hurling have a much higher ratio of training sessions to matches than any other sport. How crazy is that for two games where the club v county crux is an ongoing problem?

If players had more games and less training, they might be able to fit in both.