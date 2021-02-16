| 7.6°C Dublin

The GAA are entitled to the truth over ban on return to play

Government’s lapsed ‘exemption’ line leaves many unanswered questions

Minister of State for Sport and the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers, centre, with Chief Executive of Sport Ireland John Treacy, left; unanswered questions remain over the GAA&rsquo;s status demotion. (Photo: Sportsfile) Expand

Minister of State for Sport and the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers, centre, with Chief Executive of Sport Ireland John Treacy, left; unanswered questions remain over the GAA&rsquo;s status demotion. (Photo: Sportsfile)

Martin Breheny

Words matter, especially when coming from Government and, even more especially, when delivered in the midst of a world health crisis.

We are entitled to frankness and sincerity as basic essentials of the relationship between decision-makers and the public. What you don’t want is slithery doublespeak and word-plays which introduce confusion to the mix.

That’s precisely what the Government did by preventing inter-county GAA from resuming for an unspecified period. Meanwhile, League of Ireland soccer – men and women – is sanctioned for a March return.

