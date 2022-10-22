Croke Park will be hoping and maybe even praying for a quiet few days on the playing fields this weekend, of all weekends: today is their official Respect the Referee Day.

So, it wouldn’t be a great look if news starts filtering up from the rural boondocks on Monday or the next day featuring more lurid tales of assault and violence. GAA headquarters has had quite enough of those for the moment.

Since this latest initiative was unveiled, ten days ago, we’ve had stories in the national press that have heaped embarrassment upon embarrassment on the Association.

In fact, since the All-Ireland finals ended in July, a deluge of incidents from the four corners of the country has come spilling out, one after the other, in a dismal litany of offenders flaunting their disrespect for the rules, for referees, for civility and indeed for themselves.

Croke Park clearly felt obliged to muster some sort of response to this metronomic drip-feed of disorder from the unruly backwaters where these obscure contests were taking place.

Last Thursday week, GAA president Larry McCarthy did a round of television and press interviews to unveil his Respect the Referee Day.

The initiative would also include a review of the disciplinary process concerning abuse of match officials, a review of the ongoing ‘Give Respect Get Respect’ campaign, an updated training course for disciplinary committees nationwide, and additional training for match officials around the reporting of disciplinary action.

All fine, insofar as it goes, but belonging more to the realm of platitudes and promises, and utterly ineffectual against the hard facts on the ground.

And the hardest fact of all is the culture. And as we all know, culture eats rules for breakfast. It eats rules and regulations and reviews and reports for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The GAA is not the only governing body on this island with a long-running issue around sideline behaviour, abuse of referees and belligerence in the face of authority.

Grassroots soccer, adult and juvenile, also features horrendous incidents perpetrated against referees and players.

But the GAA is far and away the market leader in this pernicious trade. The problem has defeated many of McCarthy’s predecessors and will defeat several of his successors too.

Indeed it is so deep-rooted that maybe one has to just accept that it is embedded at the molecular level of the organism. In other words, it is baked into the organisation’s DNA.

And anyone who is reared in the GAA culture will have it implanted into their genetic code, along with the first lines of Amhrán na bhFiann and the oath of allegiance to your parish.

In fact, it may well be that it is the latter doctrine which is at the heart of the problem. That the bedrock upon which the GAA built its empire also contains the flammable gases which are so easily ignited.

The very essence of the organisation is the umbilical connection between home and game. You play the game not just for the game’s sake, but for the community that you represent.

The two strands are inextricably interwoven. The game therefore transcends mere sport; it becomes a vehicle to manifest your identity.

It is not merely a form of sporting expression but of tribal expression; my parish against your parish; my community against their community; my county against their county.

Upon this rock, the GAA built its Church. It managed to make hurling and Gaelic football more meaningful than simple sporting pastimes. In so doing, it harnessed a very powerful human emotion: a person’s fealty to place, the need to belong, the call of the tribe.

That umbilical connection remains to this day, 138 years after it was founded, the heart and soul of the GAA. It is the bond that it celebrates above all others, the blood that flows through every vein and artery of its mighty national network.

But if you play with fire you get burned. The same fuel that has propelled the GAA to such power and stature as an organisation is the same fuel that explodes into melees and violence when sparked by the slightest altercation.

A lot of the time, these altercations become damp squibs and peter out.

But when they don’t, people lose their reason in a flashfire of tribal anxiety. The proof is there: if you make the games more meaningful than mere games, then you are inviting everyone involved to invest more than their skills and support into them too.

You cannot ask people to represent their parish, for example, and then expect them to not be parochial. You cannot ask the savage to love his native shore and then expect him not to indulge in occasional savagery.

The GAA plays with these emotions, it literally plays with these emotions. Footballers and hurlers bring them onto the field, supporters carry them onto the grass banks, coaches and club officers take them onto the sidelines.

And so does everyone representing the other side. And inevitably, that which is the GAA’s pride and joy becomes the same source of shame and mortification when yet another match turns ugly.

By building a foundation at the granular level of Irish society, through the parish unit, it built an edifice with roots so deep in the soil that it was able to withstand the tectonic changes of a century and more of the most tremendous upheaval.

Equally, by setting it up so that parish would clash with parish, it embedded also the intimate tribal divisions which cause such rancour to this day, despite all the wonders of modern civilisation.

At one level this tribal conflict through the medium of hurling and Gaelic football is an absurdity because there is no difference between the tribes at all. It is a homogenous populace in general.

But, put a jersey on one group of players and tell them they’re representing their people, and do the same with another group three miles down the road, and you have dry tinder waiting for a spark. Even when it’s pissing down with rain.

The GAA therefore has contained in its essence, from its genesis, the power to build and nurture communities, and the destructive power that goes hand in hand with the same essence.

For if the games were freighted with emotions that went deeper than mere sport, it meant as night follows day that the rules and the referees would not be able to corral those emotions once they were stoked.

The pride in place and the passions unleashed by that pride were, and are, two sides of the same coin.

This endemic duality is also why the organisation at all levels has been notoriously ambivalent about the routine disorder in its ranks, and notoriously reluctant to punish even the worst offenders.

There have always been loopholes and escape clauses and reprieves. Victims of violence in every generation have seen their assailants walk away scot free.

The GAA has never been able to seriously eliminate this scourge because to do so would require a repudiation of its own core principle, its essential raison d’être.

There is a profound psychological conflict at the heart of this matter. It nurtures and cherishes the very emotion that leads to so much trouble and strife. You can’t have one without the other.

The organisation cannot eliminate it because the genome sequence in its DNA that created such disorder is the same genome sequence that gave birth to the entire organism in the first place. It cannot disown the darkness in its soul because the light comes from the same source. It cannot reject those impulses because that would be akin to rejecting itself.

So it would seem that, as it was in the beginning, is now and ever shall be. There is no returning of the genie to this particular bottle.