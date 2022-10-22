| 13°C Dublin

The fuel that has propelled the GAA to such power is the same fuel that explodes into melees and violence

Tommy Conlon

Sunday is the GAA’s Respect the Referee Day but the hardest fact of all is the culture – and as we all know, culture eats rules for breakfast

Colm Lyons, David Coldrick, Thomas Gleeson and Seán Hurson were at the GAA Referees Respect Day at Croke Park. Photo by Sam Barnes / Sportsfile Expand

Colm Lyons, David Coldrick, Thomas Gleeson and Seán Hurson were at the GAA Referees Respect Day at Croke Park. Photo by Sam Barnes / Sportsfile

Croke Park will be hoping and maybe even praying for a quiet few days on the playing fields this weekend, of all weekends: today is their official Respect the Referee Day.

So, it wouldn’t be a great look if news starts filtering up from the rural boondocks on Monday or the next day featuring more lurid tales of assault and violence. GAA headquarters has had quite enough of those for the moment.

