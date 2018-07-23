Cork developer Michael O’Flynn, who is chair of the organising committee of a charity game for the family of the late Liam Miller, has yet to be contacted by the GAA to discuss the possibility of staging the event at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

'The family don't want any controversy' - Liam Miller charity game organiser says the GAA have not made contact yet

The GAA had reiterated on Friday that it was rule-bound to reject the chance to host the September 25 match involving former teammates of Miller's at Manchester United, Celtic and Ireland but on Saturday they released a statement to stay that President John Horan and Ard Stiúrthóir Tom Ryan would meet with organisers to discuss the matter.

The GAA were reportedly informed over the weekend that refusing to host the game would contradict the terms and conditions of a European Commission decision to allow the Government to award a €30m grant to Páirc Uí Chaoimh’s redevelopment.

Barrister and former All-Ireland winner Joe Brolly believes that the GAA can allow the game to take place in Páirc Uí Chaoimh under Rule 5.1 of their own rulebook.

Speaking on RTE Radio One this morning, Mr O'Flynn revealed that the GAA had not been in contact and no meeting has been scheduled as of yet.

"I welcome the GAA's statement that the President and they will meet with us to discuss the matter," he said.

"I haven't heard anything about that meeting yet. I'm hopeful but I don't want to preempt it because down here at the weekend various social media got ahead of themselves and it's never helpful when that happens.

"I haven't heard from them up to this moment. I haven't heard from anyone and I just want to take this opportunity to put that out there clearly. Some people think that a meeting is pending but it isn't actually pending but I'm taking at face value what was said in the tweet and I'm hopeful that meeting will take place sooner rather than later."

There has been a lot of furore about the GAA's refusal to host the game and while the Miller family appreciate the support they have received, Mr O'Flynn said they did not want a controversy to develop around the matter.

"One has to understand that a man has recently passed away, there is a young widow and young children. This is a very sad situation for his parents, brothers and sister and one can't lose sight of the fact that we set out to do something that is very important to the family," he added.

"He spent his last few weeks in Marymount Hospice which is a wonderful facility who will also benefit.

"The opportunity of staging it in a place like Páirc Uí Chaoimh is of much more benefit to everyone involved.

"We have to be respectful of the GAA and hope they will find a way to accommodate the situation.

"I spoke at length to his widow Clare and mother Bridie at the weekend and clearly they don't want controversy. They are a very quiet family. They understand and are humbled by the support of people."

Former All-Ireland winning player and manager with the Rebels Billy Morgan is hopeful that the game will eventually by played at the home of Cork GAA.

"My own reaction was one of disgust," he said. "Speaking to fellow GAA member over the weekend, their feelings were the same. We see no reason whatsoever why the game cannot go ahead at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

"Ed Sheeran was there couple of weeks ago. If Ireland had got the Rugby World Cup it was going to go ahead down there. For the life of me I can't understand why it's not allowed to go ahead.

"I've met John Horan, the President of the GAA., on a couple of occasions and he seems to be a level-headed man and a sensible man. I hope at the end of all this that common sense prevails.

"I used the word embarrassed this morning. Talking to GAA people over the weekend, they also expressed that opinion, that they felt embarrassed by it. It is an embarrassing situation that we do not allow our stadium to be used for a sporting hero of Cork."

Online Editors