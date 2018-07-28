The GAA and the organisers of a fundraiser for the family of the late Liam Miller have agreed that the charity event can take place at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

'The family are overwhelmed by the public support' - Liam Miller fundraiser to take place at Páirc Uí Chaoimh alongside 'GAA event'

The event will include a GAA event ahead of the clash between a Manchester United XI take on an Ireland/Celtic XI with the likes of Roy Keane, Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs expected to feature.

The joint venture will see monies raised divided between the Miller fundraiser and a fund for GAA causes in the Cork area.

The GAA’s Management Committee discussed the matter last night and the compromise was rubber-stamped by a specially-convened Central Council meeting in Croke Park this morning.

A joint statement released today read: "The GAA and the Organising Committee of the Liam Miller Tibute Match can confirm that following meetings of the GAA's Management Committee and Central Council, the event will take place at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Tuesday September 25th.

"In agreement with the Committee the day will also include a GAA event in advance of the Tribute Match. The details will be finalised in the coming weeks.

"Further information relating to arrangements and ticketing for the game - including those purchased already for Turner's Cross - will be finalised at a meeting of the Committee and Cork GAA on Monday and made public shortly afterwards.

"The GAA would like to wish the family of Liam Miller and the organisers every success in their efforts.

"The Committee of the Liam Miller Tribute Match would like to thank the GAA for their support with this event."

Speaking on Saturday Sport on RTE Radio One today, chair of the Organising Committee Michael O'Flynn commended the GAA for allowing the game to go ahead in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

"People have been very critical of them but at the end of the day they have made a very good decision and I compliment them for making that because sometimes when people make decisions they don't change them," he said.

"From my experience in life, the best decisions are ones where you change previous ones and they did what was needed to be done.

"Today I spoke with Bridie, Liam's mother, Clare, his widow, and they're delighted there is a conclusion and they are very humbled by the support. They're pleased that the GAA have found a way to deal with it.

"They are overwhelmed by the public outcry in relation to supporting the whole cause.

"All the causes will benefit. It is a really good day for the GAA, a great day for Ireland contributing to charities and it will be a great Cork day when it happens in September."

The decision brings the controversy, that saw the GAA come under fire over the interpretation of the rule on the use of grounds, to an end.

An initial application had been turned down on the basis that, under the rules as they currently stand, only Croke Park could be made available for non-GAA sporting activities.

However, with the addition of a GAA event, the Páirc Uí Chaoimh fundraisers will be re-classified as a community event which does not break GAA rules.

The match which had been scheduled for Turner's Cross, with a capacity of 7,000, on Tuesday, September 25 will now take place the 45,000 seater home of Cork GAA.

