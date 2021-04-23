The elite football counties won’t die for league glory when one off-day could finish their summer

It may seem like it has been a quiet week in the corridors of Croke Park, but that’s only because everything else on Planet Sport has been eclipsed by the stillborn European Super League, which lasted about as long as a Tottenham title challenge.

In reality, this has been a very busy and significant week for the GAA: firstly, because inter-county players returned to training; and, secondly, because the fixture landscape they are facing into has been crystalised.

The week started with the ‘big reveal’ of the provincial championship draws, a process that took even longer than the Super League required to self-combust, and coming in its slipstream is official confirmation of the entire Allianz League fixtures calendar.

But the question is, will counties be too bothered about chasing league baubles in their pared-back form?

This applies to both codes, but, perhaps, even more so to football when you consider (a) this year’s regionalised format, the possibility that final(s) won’t be played, and the attendant diminution to competition status; (b) the league’s proximity to a straight knockout championship; (c) the risk of injury if you push players too hard, too quickly, when matches resume; and (d) the fact that at least one NFL collision, and possibly several more, will be dry runs for do-or-die SFC showdowns.

Countering all that, of course, is the desire to avoid relegation … and with just three round-robin games to decide whether you are destined for a league semi-final or the relegation play-offs, the scope for early-season trial and error is greatly reduced.

Here’s a good measure of the league’s significance in the era of Covid: can you remember who won last year’s NFL Division 1 title?

Some of you may have forgotten already. Others might vaguely recall that it was Kerry; that they won it without recourse to a league final; that ‘glory’ was sealed against a drastically understrength Donegal (whose must-win game came eight days later against Tyrone) … and that the image of David Clifford lifting the cup at an empty Austin Stack Park counted for diddly-squat when the Kingdom’s year ended in Leeside calamity a fortnight later.

Given the above, it’s fair to surmise that Peter Keane can’t care less about retaining the league. Likewise, Kerry’s heavyweight rivals – Dublin, Donegal, Tyrone, Mayo and Galway – will be more preoccupied with using the league as a launch pad for a sustained assault on Sam, a means to an end, rather than an end in itself.

But for the inter-county minnow classes, who can’t even dream of winning a Tailteann Cup, their upcoming league games will arguably carry more importance. Some things never change, even in a pandemic.

Mickey Ned O’Sullivan has managed at both ends of the expectation spectrum, with his native Kerry, and Limerick. He cites the current ban on challenge matches as another reason why team bosses from the top counties will use the league, primarily, as a championship preparation.

“They’re better than challenges because they’re the real thing,” he clarifies, while stressing that from a Kerry perspective “everything is geared towards” their Munster quarter-final against Clare – and beyond that, presuming they avoid a hara-kiri repeat of 2020.

“But if you’re in the bottom 50pc, you will be maximising the league, because statistically you’re not going to be winning an All-Ireland.

“The perceived weaker counties will maximise the league because they want to win games, and hopefully that will build confidence … every game as it comes will be a priority there, because they’re looking to build momentum.”

The elite contenders will have a “different perception” of the league, O’Sullivan concludes.

That perception may be further coloured if, for example, you are Pádraic Joyce or Anthony Cunningham. Galway and Roscommon each played one Connacht game last November; both lost to Mayo. This season Galway will host the Rossies in Division 1 South on May 23; and then in July they will travel to Hyde Park for a Connacht semi-final.

With Dublin and Kerry in the same group, winning that league derby could be crucial to avoiding a relegation play-off, but it’s still not the be-all and end-all; whereas losing the SFC rematch is simply not an option.

Meanwhile, Division 1 North will resemble a rarefied version of the McKenna Cup, with Armagh, Donegal, Monaghan and Tyrone slugging it out. These same four counties could end up meeting again at the Ulster semi-final stage.

For all that, former Tyrone keeper Pascal McConnell doesn’t expect to see too much shadow-boxing in this group.

“Going back to my own time, a derby in the league was always a feisty encounter,” he says.

The big factor for Tyrone will be that they’re a team under new management for the first time since 2003; they have several players back from injury or exile and the competition, up front especially, will be “massive”.

But all those matches will still be trumped by one overriding goal: getting it right for Cavan in their Ulster quarter-final. When just one off-day can end your summer, it counts for even less to be in a league of your own.