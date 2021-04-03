The day the GAA grew up and finally ended 'the ban'

“Let there be no sounding of trumpets as the rule disappears,” declared GAA president Pat Fanning from the podium in Belfast’s Whitla Hall, shortly after 11.45 on the morning of Sunday, April 11, 1971.

“Nor should there be talk of defeat. If victory there be, let it be a victory for the association,” he added.

And with that the infamous ‘Ban’, which had precluded GAA members from not just playing ‘foreign games’ like soccer, rugby, cricket and hockey, but prevented them from attending the games or even social functions that units in those rival associations may have organised, was no more.

For 66 years, Rule 27, and subsequent guiding rules 28 and 29, had acted as a rampart designed to protect the GAA’s sporting and cultural ideals and heritage from dilution and encroachment from those perceived ‘foreign’ influences. Its retention, though, was being greeted with increasing scorn by greater elements of the membership as a more modern Ireland began to emerge. So when delegates convened in Belfast 50 years ago next weekend, its removal took just four minutes to rescind, with little or no accompanying discussion.

It was a fait accompli, courtesy of a work of GAA democracy at its very best, one of the few occasions when the club-county-Congress system really worked as many units across the country engaged in a ‘plebiscite’ to collate the views of the membership from bottom up.

What transpired was an overwhelming majority in favour of removal, 30 of the 32 counties that had gathered mandated to vote that way. Only Antrim and Sligo were against it but their willingness to accept the democratic will was reflected in the subsequent declaration of “unswerving and unyielding loyalty” from their chairman.

Armagh delegate Con Shortt had proposed it and it was seconded by Tom Woulfe, founding member of the Civil Service club in Dublin and a long-time campaigner against the presence of the rule. In 1962 he completed a thesis on it and, through Dublin, had called for a committee to be established to examine its position in the association. But it was soundly beaten, 180-40, while a motion to remove rule 27 completed, proposed by Carlow, garnered just seven votes.

But within six years Woulfe’s committee proposal, formally moved by Mayo this time, was carried and their work over the next two years paved the way for club engagement on a scale like the GAA had rarely seen, making deletion a formality.

Consequently, rule 28 that governed the work of vigilante committees that oversaw ‘the Ban’s’ implementation and rule 29 that covered the prohibition on ‘foreign’ dances went automatically.

What evolved from that Congress was a new charter to govern the GAA in the future on such matters of national position and control of grounds, leading to rule 21 (formerly rule 26), a continued ban on security forces in the North, British army and RUC, being members of the GAA while games not sanctioned by the GAA, in other words soccer, rugby etc, rule 42, could not be played at any GAA venue.

The smooth manner of the removal of such a divisive rule was considered a success for Fanning, who himself had suggested in his address that had he known that it would have been a topic in his first year he may not have put himself forward for office, a tacit admission of his position on the matter.

The ‘Ban’ had been in place since 1902 but was fully enacted at Congress in Thurles in 1905.

Bit by bit was added in the years after. The clause on attendance at ‘foreign’ games came in 1909, the dance element was added by 1932.

In the wake of the War of Independence, there was a sense among some counties though that the ‘Ban’ had served its purpose and attempts to repeal it followed, first in 1923, when Cork proposed but lost 50-12, before Cork, Tipperary, Dublin and Sligo followed up in 1924 with motions again. This time the vote was 52-34, but by 1926 it was decided that the issue could only be revisited every three years.

Implementation was often quite awkward and clumsy and some counties had a more a la carte approach to it.

Towards the end of the 1930s, some of the most controversial cases arose, chief among them the loss of patronage of the GAA for the first Irish president, Dr Douglas Hyde, following his attendance at a soccer international, in the company of Eamon de Valera, at Dalymount Park.

It was the ‘Ban’ at its harshest, failing to distinguish the presence of the man and his role and obligations as the country’s first citizen. The great irony is that Dr Hyde was a strong proponent of Irish culture and language in his own right as a founding member and first president of the Gaelic League.

The GAA dug its heels in on the matter and pressed ahead with stripping patronage from him and that intransigence saw a splinter in the relationship between the association and the Irish Government for a long time after.

By comparison, in 1938 the Mayo centre-back George Ormsby, an All-Ireland winner only two years earlier, was also suspended by Sligo county board for his attendance at a soccer match in Sligo town, which was part of his duties as a garda. Ormsby was subsequently re-instated but had played against Galway in the league while still under investigation, a defeat for Galway that they successfully challenged, angering Mayo who threatened to withdraw from the league at the time.

Ormsby’s reinstatement, after confirmation from the Garda Commissioner to Central Council that he had, in fact, been on duty, drew contrast with Dr Hyde’s ‘punishment’ on the basis that both were performing official duties but treated differently.

Dr Hyde was never re-instated and the unspoken regret of that is reflected in the subsequent dedication of the stadium in Roscommon to his name.

Around that time two minors hurlers, Cork’s Dave Creedon (1937) and Limerick’s Sean Herbert (1940), missed their chance to play in an All-Ireland final because they had played soccer.

‘Intelligence’ was gathered routinely by vigilante committees that were given clearance to attend and observe rugby and soccer internationals. Limerick hurling great Mick Mackey was a regular at Munster matches in and around the city and to avoid any issue around his presence, the Limerick county board placed him on their vigilante committee.

Strict application appeared to come in waves. In the 1950s, after returning home from a spell playing soccer with Lincoln City, future Down great Paddy Doherty was banned for 12 months, reduced to six, after declaring for Ballyclare Comrades.

In 1960, Cavan’s Charlie Gallagher appeared on the front page of the ‘Evening Herald’ in early January and it was brought to light on the morning of his club Cootehill’s junior final with Cross. In his book about the flamboyant Cavan man, author Paul Fitzpatrick recalls the swiftness with which Gallagher was pulled from the game when it became apparent it was him.

Gallagher had played for the Dental team against the Mater in the Hospitals (Independent) Cup and local officials wasted no time in removing him, given the expectancy that Cavan would pick up on it and move against him – which they did, banning him for six months.

The country was weighed down with such stories, moral contradictions that were growing outdated with every passing year as television came more and more into the lives of Irish people and the reach wasn’t just across the water any more. The rest of the world and how it was living was opening up and a sharing of cultural values was becoming more commonplace.

One of the highest profile cases of the ‘Ban’ was Tom Cheasty’s in 1963 when he missed the away league finals, draw and replay, to New York after being suspended for attending a dance organised by a soccer club.

By then, Woulfe and other like-minded people were deeply immersed in repeal strategy. Every three years, from 1962 to 1965 and then in 1968, they built on support for removal before eventually that special committee produced a document and by 1970 a Meath motion had made sure that every club and every member would have their say on it through a plebiscite. Otherwise, it may well have limped on for another few years.

The GAA and Ireland is a vastly different place now, of course, and it’s hard to gauge just what an imposition such a rule had to have been.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​