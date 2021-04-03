| 7°C Dublin

The day the GAA grew up and finally ended 'the ban'

An Taoiseach Éamon de Valera, President Douglas Hyde and Oscar Traynor watch as Ireland beat Poland by three goals to two in Dalymount Park on 13 November 1938. Hyde&rsquo;s attendance at the match saw him removed as patron of the GAA. Photo: Getty Images Expand
Mick Mackey in conversation with the &lsquo;Mackey&rsquo;s Young Greyhounds&rsquo; Limerick team. Expand

Colm Keys Twitter Email

“Let there be no sounding of trumpets as the rule disappears,” declared GAA president Pat Fanning from the podium in Belfast’s Whitla Hall, shortly after 11.45 on the morning of Sunday, April 11, 1971.

Nor should there be talk of defeat. If victory there be, let it be a victory for the association,” he added.

And with that the infamous ‘Ban’, which had precluded GAA members from not just playing ‘foreign games’ like soccer, rugby, cricket and hockey, but prevented them from attending the games or even social functions that units in those rival associations may have organised, was no more.

