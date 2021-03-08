| 8.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The CPA, its short history, and why the organisation made its mark on the GAA landscape

Donnchadh Boyle

Members of the CPA Executive (l to r) Joan Kehoe, Michael Higgins Secretary, Micheál Briod, Chairman and Liam Griffin. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Members of the CPA Executive (l to r) Joan Kehoe, Michael Higgins Secretary, Micheál Briod, Chairman and Liam Griffin. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Members of the CPA Executive (l to r) Joan Kehoe, Michael Higgins Secretary, Micheál Briod, Chairman and Liam Griffin. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Members of the CPA Executive (l to r) Joan Kehoe, Michael Higgins Secretary, Micheál Briod, Chairman and Liam Griffin. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

In the not too distant future, they won’t believe that a thing like a phone book existed. In the era of data protection, it’ll seem unthinkable that everyone’s name, address and a way to contact them in the heart of their home was published in a book that was available to just about anyone, anywhere.

And not long down the line, there will be a cohort of GAA club players who will approach their season with near certainty in terms of how it will all pan out.

The notion that you could leave the country for the summer and not miss a beat will seem alien. They won’t believe that there was a time when fixtures, out of necessity, were made on the hoof, where a game or an entire championship could be held hostage to a replay here or a change of plan there. At a given point in time, any game could be either two weeks or two months away.

Related Content

Davy Fitzgerald with his father and secretary of the Clare county board Pat Fitzgerald. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Hurling Premium

Davy Fitzgerald and the Clare row: Deep divisions are being exposed in Banner hurling with temperatures reaching boiling point

The person accused by Davy Fitzgerald of hurling abuse at him during last year’s championship match between Clare and Wexford has revealed himself as the Clare kit man, Niall Romer. A Kilmaley club delegate, Romer has been a frequent critic of the county board over the years and in particular the county secretary Pat Fitzgerald, Davy Fitzgerald’s father.

Most Watched

Privacy