The Class of '95 - Don't miss your exclusive magazine free with Friday's Herald and on Independent.ie

This Friday, the Herald is giving away an exclusive 'Class of '95' Jubilee magazine, celebrating the Dublin football team that won the All-Ireland 25 years ago.

It was the year that launched 'Jayomania', as a teenage Jason Sherlock burst onto the scene with a series of eye-catching performances, providing the final piece in the puzzle for Dr Pat O'Neill's team. He provided a summer of TV moments, each one catapulting him higher into the sporting/celebrity stratosphere.

The stocking-footed goal against Laois. Kissing referee Pat Casserly on the cheek in the Leinster final victory over Meath. Leaving Cork's Mark O'Connor for dead in the All-Ireland semi-final.

In an exclusive interview, Sherlock talks candidly about the summer that changed his life.

In the end, after so many traumas, Dublin stood at football's highest podium. And it didn't end there.

Three of that squad, Dessie Farrell, Jim Gavin and Pat Gilroy (all born within four months of one another in 1971) have contributed to seven All-Ireland senior titles, five All-Ireland U-21s and a single success at minor grade to the capital.

Midfielder Jack Sheedy tells of the heartache of missing out on the success of '95 through injury, while Meath stars of the day look back on a Leinster final where they were humbled by the Dubs who played some of their best football that day with a famous 10-point victory.

Next week, in Part 2, Herald columnist Paul Curran pays tribute to the Dublin squad of 1995 with his own blend of pen pics.

Scoring ace Charlie Redmond explains why yellow cards, red ones, and now black ones too, came into our world – as a result, of course, of his sending off in the 1995 final.

Brian Stynes talks about his surreal journey from the heat of Melbourne to the cold environs of Newbridge for a Dublin league match before taking up his key role in the engine room for final surge for Sam.

The main man, manager Pat O'Neill, tells of his feeling of relief after finally getting over the line after so many near misses.

And let's not forget the other teenager on the team, Keith Galvin, the fearless Dub who would have a terrifying close call with a near fatal illness.

