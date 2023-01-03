The big names dominating inter-county football set-ups for 2023

Two All-Ireland-winning managers back in an advisory capacity, an expansion in female influence, the Tyrone gene pool widening and Donegal’s 2012 reach extending.

These are some of the takeaways from the composition of football backroom teams for 2023 with the season now imminent.

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell has brought the 2011 All-Ireland-winning manager Pat Gilroy to assist while Seán Boylan is teaming up with Colm O’Rourke to provide guidance in Meath.

Two backroom teams will have direct female coaching influence, Carlow’s Áine Kinsella in Wexford and Elaine Harte, the former Cork goalkeeper, in Tipperary.

Julie Davis has been with teams in strength and fitness roles for more than a decade-and-a-half now and remains with Armagh while Oisín McConville has brought Eimear Kelly from Monaghan to Wicklow for a similar role.

But in the performance/psychology sphere, there’s an even greater uplift, from Niamh Fitzpatrick in Mayo to Kelley Fay in Roscommon, Sara Healy in Leitrim and Annie McCarra in Longford, of those made public.

By our count, up to seven backroom teams will have a Tyrone figure involved, from their own set-up to Ryan McMenamin in Cavan, Ronan O’Neill in Fermanagh, Paddy Tally in Kerry, Mickey Donnelly in Down, Ciarán Meenagh in Derry and of course the Mickey Harte/Gavin Devlin axis in Louth. Even Kerry influence doesn’t stretch that far.

Donegal’s 2012 All-Ireland winners will have a foot in three Connacht camps, Colm McFadden and Paul Durcan in Sligo, Mark McHugh in Roscommon and Michael Boyle in London.

​

Galway

Pádraic Joyce managed to keep former world boxing champion Bernard Dunne’s involvement as a performance coach under wraps until close to the All-Ireland final last season but with Dunne gone to India as their new high-performance boxing director, there’s a vacancy being filled.

Otherwise, Cian O’Neill is back on board as head coach with John Concannon, John Divilly and Micheál Ó Domhnaill in support as coaches and selectors. Jonathan Harris continues to lead S&C with Pat Comer as goalkeeping coach.

​

Mayo

Kevin McStay assembled a high-profile backroom team during the summer to help get him over the line, with former manager Stephen Rochford as his assistant, another former coach Donie Buckley also back – having been in Monaghan for two years – with Liam MacHale and Damien Mulligan also on board.

Their roles include liaison, in Mulligan’s case with clubs and for MacHale with the county’s U-20s.

Conor Finn has been retained as head of athletic development but will have support from Clare native Owen Tarrant, previously head of performance with the Kobelco Kobe Steelers rugby team in Japan, and David Joyce, a former Birmingham City soccer player who was involved in McStay’s 2017 Connacht Championship-winning backroom team.

Gary Matthews, goalkeeping coach to Dublin at one stage, is also involved in that capacity while Fitzpatrick, previously with Rochford, will again be the team’s psychologist. Seán Finnegan, former Westmeath and Kildare ladies manager, is operations manager.

​

Sligo

Tony McEntee’s third year as manager sees former Donegal All-Ireland winner McFadden come on board as forwards coach.

Joe Keane, previously with Rochford in Mayo, is head coach, former full-back Noel Maguire is defence coach while Paul Durcan, an All-Ireland-winning Donegal colleague of McFadden, remains goalkeeping coach.

Keane, Maguire and Durcan are also selectors. Seán Boyle, the county’s full-time performance games development administrator (GDA) is over S&C with Mark Evans, the team’s nutritionist, a consultant.

​

Roscommon

Davy Burke’s appointment as manager came with former Donegal player McHugh as coach and Eddie Lohan, the former Roscommon player, as selector.

Since then, former Sligo footballer Gerry McGowan, previously with Clare, is also on board as a coach while Noel Flynn, with Peter Creedon in Tipperary and Laois and a former Dublin underage player, is head of S&C. Fay is team psychologist and Mayo man Leo Tierney is retained as goalkeeping coach.

​

Leitrim

Luke Bree, the former Sligo player who coached with Anthony Cunningham in Roscommon last year and has a long association with St Vincent’s in Dublin, has replaced James Glancy, who has switched to Longford, as coach in Andy Moran’s backroom team.

Mike Solan and Barry McWeeney remain as coach/selectors while Healy replaces Kieran Shannon as the team’s psychologist.

​

London

Michael Maher will again have Martin McGrath and Lorcan Mulvey, the former Cavan footballer, as selectors while Michael Boyle, Donegal’s All-Ireland-winning replacement goalkeeper in 2012 and Gaoth Dobhair coach in 2018, when they won an Ulster title, has been added.

James O’Dowd will be joined by Dominic Mulligan, who has previously been with Offaly and has worked with Dublin-based Mayo players in a strength and conditioning capacity.

​

Kerry

No sign of change among the Kerry principals with Paddy Tally committing again as head coach and Micheál Quirke and Diarmuid Murphy in assistance as selectors and coaches to Jack O’Connor. Jason McGahan continues as head of S&C in the county with Brendan Kealy as goalkeeping coach.

​

Cork

Former Galway manager Kevin Walsh is the big-name addition to John Cleary’s coaching team with James Loughrey, Ray Keane, Mícheál Ó Cróinín and Barry Corkery still on board. Des Cullinane has, however, stepped away.

At performance level, Cork will have Rob Heffernan, the Olympic bronze-winning walker, involved.

​

Clare

Brian Carson is back as head coach to Colm Collins who is going into his 10th year as manager, the longest current tenure.

Mark Doran from Down, Ballybay’s coach when they won this year’s Monaghan championship, will also be involved while Joe Hayes, Clare’s former goalkeeper, is back as goalkeeping coach, replacing Declan O’Keeffe.

Declan Downes and Enda Coughlan stay on as selectors while Michael Cahill is head of S&C.

​

Limerick

Ray Dempsey takes on a first inter-county role and will have fellow Mayo man Martin Barrett with him as a selector.

Former Kerry All-Ireland-winning midfielder Anthony Maher is coach, as is former Limerick player Eoin Joy.

The coaching ticket is completed by another Kerryman, Mark Fitzgerald.

Kildimo-Pallaskenry stalwart John Chawke comes in as goalkeeping coach while Feohanagh-Castlemahon’s Michael Downey will be an additional selector.

​

Tipperary

Paddy Christie’s departure as coach sees Seán Barry, former Meath U-20 manager and 1984 All-Ireland minor winner with Dublin, come in as head coach.

Declan Browne, Charlie McGeever, the eight-time Cork ladies All-Ireland-winning goalkeeper Harteand Tommy Twomey are coaches/selectors. Harte has goalkeeping responsibility.

​

Waterford

Ephie Fitzgerald still has Peter Leahy as one of his coaches but Conor Quinlan has departed and Frank Ryan from the St Saviours club has taken his place.

​

Tyrone

Tyrone joint managers Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher will again have Joe McMahon and Colin Holmes as coaches/selectors but Peter Donnelly has moved on to focus more on his full-time sports science role with the IRFU. Conall McElholm, previously with the Tyrone U-20s, steps up.

​

Monaghan

New manager Vinny Corey will have his brother Martin, previously with Mickey Graham in Cavan, in a coaching capacity along with Gabriel Bannigan, who has extensive club experience, and former Monaghan defender Dermot McArdle.

Monaghan’s S&C coach is David Drake who was with Ulster Rugby prior to joining English club Worcester Warriors as head of performance before their financial woes grounded them.

​

Down

Conor Laverty has stepped up and has imported his U-20 sidekicks Martin Clarke and Declan Morgan to assist him.

Mickey Donnelly, former Tyrone minor and Derry U-20 manager will also be a coach/selector while Johnny Davis, former S&C coach with Monaghan and Tyrone, fulfils a similar role there now.

​

Derry

Rory Gallagher brings in his brother Ronan as goalkeeping coach to replace Thomas Mallon. Otherwise, Ciarán Meenagh, Enda Muldoon and Peter Hughes remain his core team.

​

Armagh

Kieran Donaghy remains on the all ‘Kieran/Ciarán’ backroom team with Ciarán McKeever and Ciarán McKinney (goalkeeping) joining manager Kieran McGeeney again. Davis remains in an S&C capacity.

​

Donegal

Late appointments of Paddy Carr as manager and Aidan O’Rourke as assistant manager have been followed by Paddy Bradley, the former Derry player, in a coaching role.

Beyond that there is speculation about a possible role for Michael McGeehin, previously with Tipperary, who was on the appointments committee after Declan Bonner’s departure.

​

Antrim

Andy McEntee will have John McCloskey, one of Armagh’s 2002 All-Ireland-winning coaches, and Darren O’Neill as his coaches/selectors while Terry McCrudden is a selector. Brendan Murphy and Robbie Brennan will look after S&C while Benny Devlin is goalkeeping coach.

​

Fermanagh

Kieran Donnelly has enlisted former Tyrone forward Ronan O’Neill as a forwards coach after Ryan McCluskey’s departure. Feargal Quinn is assistant manager again, Pat Cadden stays on as goalkeeping coach with Leon and Stephen Carters overseeing S&C. Ger Treacy, Niall Smyth and Stephen Jackson remain part of the backroom team.

​

Cavan

James Burke is in with Mickey Graham as a coach, having been a valued member of James Horan’s Mayo backroom.

Martin Corey has gone to his native Monaghan but former Tyrone defender McMenamin, Seánie Johnston and John Denning are involved again with Andre Quinn, the county’s full-time S&C coach.

​

Offaly

Liam Kearns has taken over and has Alan Flynn, previously with Clare and Kildare as well as Galway U-21s, as coach with Martin Murphy, outgoing Portarlington manager, as selector where he will be joined by former Offaly selector and Tullamore manager John Rouse.

Keith Carr, once with Kevin Walsh’s Galway in the same role, will be S&C coach while ex-Tipperary goalkeeper Paul Fitzgerald will be goalkeeping coach and Brendan Egan, the former Sligo player who was previously with John Maughan, will advise on nutrition.

​

Dublin

All-Ireland-winning (2011) manager Gilroy’s return is the most significant addition to the backroom in an advisory role, alongside manager Farrell.

No confirmation of other changes to a team which had Mick Galvin, Darren Daly, Brian O’Regan and Bryan Cullen, Dublin’s head of athletic performance, as coaches.

​

Meath

Colm O’Rourke takes over from Andy McEntee with former players Stephen Bray and Barry Callaghan his selectors.

Paul Garrigan, previously with Meath ladies, is now a coach while Eugene Eivers, once with Jim McGuinness in Donegal and also with the Meath seniors when Mick O’Dowd was in charge, has also transferred over from the ladies with responsibility for physical fitness.

Four-time All-Ireland-winning manager Boylan is back in an advisory capacity.

​

Westmeath

Dessie Dolan steps up from selector/coach to take over from Jack Cooney as manager.

John Keane, another of Cooney’s assistants, remains, as does Cathal Mullin who doubles as a goalkeeping coach.

Mick Dillon has been a reputable club coach around the circuit and is also involved.

The former Dublin footballer and coach Jason Sherlock was headed for Monaghan at one stage but is now performance coach.

Joe Nangle is S&C coach while Andy Meares is a second goalkeeping coach for Dolan.

​

Longford

New manager Paddy Christie has enlisted James Glancy from Leitrim and former Sligo player and U-20 manager Dessie Sloyan as coaches with Michael Kenny the local selector. Danny Doherty oversees S&C again while McCarra is performance coach.

​

Carlow

Niall Carew is into a third year as manager and will have Simon Rea and Victor Doyle as selectors and fellow Kildare man Ronan Joyce as coach once more. An addition is former Kildare player Eamonn Callaghan as performance coach.

​

Wicklow

McConville steps into inter-county management and will be joined by outgoing interim joint manager Gary Duffy as a selector.

Paul Kelly, the former Thomas Davis and Naas manager who resigned his Naas position prior to last year’s Kildare semi-final, is another selector while Joe Cowley from Meath, who has been with McConville on the club circuit, is coach.

There is a role for Des Jennings, who was involved with Armagh in 2002, as performance coach, while S&C responsibilities fall to Eimear Kelly from Inniskeen in Monaghan where McConville has been manager for the last three years.

​

Laois

Billy Sheehan is into a second year with Tommy Mulligan coming in for Brian ‘Beano’ McDonald in the backroom team with Chris Conway and Gerry McGill. Tom Hargroves will take charge of S&C.

​

Wexford

New manager John Hegarty brings in former Carlow footballer Kinsella in a coaching capacity. She had previously worked in performance analysis for Wexford hurling managers Darragh Egan and Davy Fitzgerald.

Diarmuid O’Hanlon and Mick Casey from Waterford, who has a decent club track record in the county, will also be coaches while Joey O’Brien will oversee S&C.

Ciarán Deely, the former Wexford footballer now based in London, will act in a performance capacity.

Darren Siggins (logistics manager), Matt Pearson (physio) and Arthur Dunne (nutritionist) complete the team.

​

Louth

Mickey Harte has added Peter Dooley, formerly with Hunterstown Rovers and numerous other Louth clubs, as coach, with Gavin Devlin remaining as assistant manager, Steve Williams as goalkeeping coach and Ciarán Sloan as S&C coach. Niall Sharkey is part of the backroom too.

​

Kildare

No change is expected to Glenn Ryan’s backroom team with Anthony Rainbow, Johnny Doyle, Dermot Earley and Brian Lacey involved and David Hare in an S&C capacity.

However, Paul Galvin may not be involved with speculation Ronan Sweeney will join some of his former colleagues.