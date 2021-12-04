| 2.1°C Dublin

The bad old days of referee abuse in the GAA are long gone and good behaviour is the norm

Joe Brolly

One beautiful Friday evening in spring 2011, Joey Mantsho, a 27-year-old referee with the South African rugby federation, was out for a stroll close to his home in Pretoria, when he was approached by three armed men and forced into a waiting car. The men took his mobile phone and car keys, brought him to a remote location in Mpumalanga and tied him to a post. Twenty four hours later, they returned and untied him, leaving him to find his own way home.

It was a carefully-timed kidnap. Joey had been due to marry his fiancée Nomonya on that Saturday morning. As he staggered back towards his home, he got a text from his betrothed saying, “You have spoiled my life. I never want to see you again.” Joey’s crime? A controversial penalty try award in a local rugby match. Who would be a ref?

