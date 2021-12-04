One beautiful Friday evening in spring 2011, Joey Mantsho, a 27-year-old referee with the South African rugby federation, was out for a stroll close to his home in Pretoria, when he was approached by three armed men and forced into a waiting car. The men took his mobile phone and car keys, brought him to a remote location in Mpumalanga and tied him to a post. Twenty four hours later, they returned and untied him, leaving him to find his own way home.

It was a carefully-timed kidnap. Joey had been due to marry his fiancée Nomonya on that Saturday morning. As he staggered back towards his home, he got a text from his betrothed saying, “You have spoiled my life. I never want to see you again.” Joey’s crime? A controversial penalty try award in a local rugby match. Who would be a ref?

The Fine Gael TD Alan Dillon said last week in the Dáil that the GAA is no different to soccer when it comes to abuse of referees “with a lot of issues being swept under the carpet”. He was speaking in the aftermath of a weekend of strike action by Ireland’s underage soccer referees, whose governing body is increasingly concerned about the level of abuse and aggressive behaviour aimed at them, particularly by parents. Things have gotten so bad that the North Dublin Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League (NDSL) recently suspended all matches over concerns about “constant, worsening abuse being suffered by referees”, leaving an estimated 13,500 young players without matches.

The FAI told an Oireachtas Committee that two-thirds of soccer referees quit within two years due to the level of abuse they are subjected to.

I was chatting to one of the Dungiven lads about it. He was amazed at that statistic. “Two-thirds of soccer refs quit inside two years of joining up?” “Yes”, I said. He shook his head. “When we get a referee, Brolly, we’re stuck with the b*****d for life.”

Perhaps the time has come for underage soccer referees to march through Dublin to the Dáil, holding banners saying, ‘Referees have parents too’ and ‘We are not all masturbators’.

Why Dillon chose to drag the GAA into it isn’t entirely clear. He mustn’t go to many GAA games. I coach at underage and go to two or three matches every week. I was recently press-ganged by Nigel Reape into a day of refereeing on pitch 5 for the Jackie McLaughlin under 10 memorial tournament. There were 16 teams there and a huge, vocal crowd cheered them on throughout the day. I refereed five passionately fought out and loudly-supported games, with the kids going hell for leather. The only time anyone from the crowd approached me was a Belmullet woman who brought me a cup of black tea after the semi-final.

After the final, one parent said to me it was the first time he had ever seen a referee saying “Play On” after the opposing full-forward had attempted to block down the ’keeper as he was kicking out the ball.





My role model when it comes to refereeing is Slaughtneil’s Seán McGuigan, whose nickname was ‘Play on Seán’. He used to referee Dungiven a fair bit, the highlight being his interactions with Geoffrey McGonigle. Geoff, an extraordinary footballer, big like Buster Bloodvessel but with the delicate skills of Cantona, is the only player I know who could carry on a full conversation in the middle of a solo run. His nemesis was Rossa full-back Eamonn Lennox, a hardy buck whose father was an All-Ireland club winner with the great Bellaghy team of the 70s.

Eamonn was as sarcastic as the bishop’s sidekick in Fr Ted. He would start before the throw-in. “You’ve put on weight Geoffrey?” “F**k aff Eamonn.” “He’s at the burgers again” he would say to the Rossa ’keeper, shaking his head sadly. “F**k aff Eamonn.” Geoff scored many wonderful goals. One of them I vividly remember was against Eamonn. Here is the sequence: Geoff goes up for a high ball and takes it cleanly, Eamonn with his arms around his neck. “Seán” shouts Geoff as he lands, “Blow your f*****g whistle.” Seán is unmoved. Geoff solo dummies with the left. Eamonn drags him back by the jersey as Geoff goes round him. “For f**k sake Seán” Geoff shouts, “what do I have to do to win a free?”

Geoff turns onto his right and as he goes to shoot, Eamonn and the ’keeper dive, with Eamonn grabbing Geoff’s left leg. But Geoff solo dummies again, holds his balance, steps round them both and fires to the net. An exhilarating moment. Another special goal to add to the Geoffrey collection. I ran towards him to congratulate him, but Geoffrey was already charging towards Big Seán, red-faced and enraged. “Why do you never give me a free Seán?” he shouts at him. “Lovely goal” says Seán, as he turns and jogs back out for the kickout.

The Séamus Reavey school of refereeing is underrated. Séamus has been an underage referee in Armagh for 25 years. He is famous because he has never given a card. His brother Eugene once told me, “There wasn’t a match our boy couldn’t get finished, even in Crossmaglen”. Once, Séamus had no paper, and wrote the match result on a piece of skirting board in his van. If a match ever deteriorated into mass brawling, and an investigation was launched by the county board, the referee’s report would go missing, with Séamus adamant he had sent it in. He told me himself that when the referee’s information pack and cards arrive in the post at the start of each season, he takes the package unopened to the range and drops it into the flames.

Our foremost ref, David Gough, was as surprised as the rest of us at Alan Dillon’s odd remarks. So surprised that he went on radio last week to talk about it. Having said he was “surprised”, he went on to say: “I’m not aware of any evidence out there to support his statement. I’d love to know where he got his evidence for that.”

I was chatting to the sports editor John Greene about this and he said that an important difference between incidents in soccer and GAA games is that there is a tendency in the GAA to turn them into funny stories about the great ‘characters’ of Irish life.

The MLA Barry McElduff sent me a referee’s report once from a game between the Windmill and Augher in the 1960s. The referee, who signed his name as P Haughey, was obviously a literary man. The report reads as follows: “Given the notorious history of this fixture, I brought both teams to the centre before throw-in and exhorted them to conduct themselves in the true spirit of the Gael, whereupon I was struck a strong blow from behind which rendered me unconscious. In the circumstances I have nothing further to report. Signed P. Haughey.”





Once, at a league game between Dungiven and Banagher at O’Cathain Park, Andy Murphy won a free on the ’21 and as he bent down to place it before kicking it, one of the Forresters walked over and gave him a tremendous uppercut. Andy fell backwards and when he got off the ground the blood was flowing from his nose. Old Tom McFeely from the Foreglen was refereeing. Andy loudly complained to him. Tom waved him away and told him to take the free. Andy composed himself and popped it over the bar. As Andy jogged back to his position, Tom pulled him aside and said something in his ear, at which point Andy (as was his habit) hooted with laughter. Afterwards in the clubhouse, Andy told us Tom had said to him, “I’ll let you look after that one yourself.”

Those days are long gone. Good behaviour at GAA matches is now the norm, to the extent that abuse of a referee is less common that it used to be, and when it happens, is often quickly stamped out by other supporters or parents. At underage games, it is taboo. If an adult loses the run of himself, he will quickly be intercepted by those around him. Organisers and officials and parents will approach them, and the culprit will be left feeling embarrassed and humiliated. The penalties for such abuse are ruthless, as they should be.

It was disappointing indeed to hear Dillon saying what he did. David Gough asked the TD to produce evidence. Evidence and politicians are not a natural fit.